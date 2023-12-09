Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

IMF Executive Board to meet Jan 11 on Pakistan’s loan programme: report

Pakistan’s remittances clock in at $2.3bn in November, down 8.6% on monthly basis

PML-N demands not power, but accountability: Nawaz Sharif

Former finance minister Shaukat Tarin quits PTI, politics

Dubai private schools jump in global rankings

ECP issues notice to PTI regarding petitions challenging intra-party polls

Supporting agriculture sector: SBP greenlights HBL’s Zarai Services

5G will be arriving in July next year, says minister

