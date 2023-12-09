Court adjourns hearing of IK’s Nikkah case

ISLAMABAD: A local court, on Friday, adjourned the hearing of the case regarding the Nikkah of former premier Imran Khan with his wife Bushra Bibi, following the request of the prosecution, till December 11.

The civil judge, Qudratullah, while hearing the case, adjourned the hearing of Nikkah’s case without proceedings till December 11.

At the start of the hearing, prosecutor Rizwan Abbasi requested the court to adjourn the hearing of the case till Monday. The court approved Abbasi’s request.

The court has so far recorded the statements of Bushra Bibi’s former husband Khawar Maneka, his servant Muhammad Latif, Mufti Muhammad Saeed who had solemnized the Nikkah, and former Advisor to Prime Minister on Sports and Tourism Awn Chaudhry.

