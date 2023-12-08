BAFL 52.51 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (4.96%)
BIPL 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.74%)
BOP 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.8%)
CNERGY 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
DFML 19.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.89%)
DGKC 80.80 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.81%)
FABL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
FCCL 20.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
FFL 10.57 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (9.53%)
GGL 13.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
HBL 130.17 Increased By ▲ 8.83 (7.28%)
HUBC 122.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.1%)
HUMNL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
KEL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (12.09%)
LOTCHEM 27.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.57%)
MLCF 42.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.18%)
OGDC 125.61 Increased By ▲ 4.28 (3.53%)
PAEL 21.35 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (5.54%)
PIBTL 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (5.52%)
PIOC 118.00 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.81%)
PPL 113.85 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.8%)
PRL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (7.51%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 69.40 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.54%)
SSGC 13.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
TELE 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (5.6%)
TPLP 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.55%)
TRG 92.85 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.7%)
UNITY 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.92%)
WTL 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.84%)
BR100 6,815 Increased By 167.1 (2.51%)
BR30 24,245 Increased By 677 (2.87%)
KSE100 66,224 Increased By 1505.6 (2.33%)
KSE30 22,123 Increased By 529.1 (2.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ukraine says ICC arrest warrant for Putin helped return deported kids

Reuters Published December 8, 2023

KYIV: Ukraine’s human rights commissioner said on Friday that two arrest warrants issued for Russian President Vladimir Putin and another official over the unlawful wartime deportation of children to Russia had helped to return some of them.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued warrants in March for the arrest of Putin and children’s ombudsman Maria Lvova-Belova on war crimes charges related to the abduction of Ukrainian children. The Kremlin rejects the allegations.

Kyiv says it has officially confirmed the deportation of 19,546 children and that the figure could be higher.

“In my opinion, after the two arrest warrants were issued by the International Criminal Court for Putin and Lvova-Belova, it has become easier to return children,” Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian human rights commissioner, told a news conference.

ICC judges issue arrest warrant for Putin over war crimes in Ukraine

On Wednesday, eight children were brought back to Ukraine from Russia and Moscow-occupied territories, under a deal brokered by Qatar.

“I do not know what arguments the Russian Federation accepts, but children began to be given away. Non-systematically, in small groups, however, they began to be given away,” Lubinets said.

He said Ukraine has so far managed to return 387 children from Russia and some more from Moscow-occupied territories.

Moscow says it transported thousands of Ukrainian children to Russia in a humanitarian move to protect minors abandoned in a conflict zone.

Lubinets said Russia was now carrying out more deportations through the territory of its close ally Belarus to complicate the process of tracking and verifying the whereabouts of children.

He voiced hope that new arrest warrants would follow. He said many more Russian representatives were involved in deportations happening since 2014 when the first case was registered after Moscow seized and occupied Crimea.

“If at least one deported child is returned home every day, Ukraine will need more than 55 years to do it,” said Lubinets in a separate statement on Telegram messenger.

His comments follow a first meeting of an international “coalition” for the return of deported Ukrainian children that was held in Kyiv on Friday, with 72 representatives of countries and international organizations present.

Addressing the participants in a speech, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that such deportations were “not something unsystematic, but the organised work of Russia’s state system.”

Vladimir Putin Icc Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskiy Ukrainian children Ukraine human rights

Comments

1000 characters

Ukraine says ICC arrest warrant for Putin helped return deported kids

No signs of stopping: KSE-100 settles above 66k, gains over 1,500 points

Palestinian Authority working with US on postwar plan for Gaza

Inter-bank: rupee sees 9th consecutive gain against US dollar

PML-N demands not power, but accountability: Nawaz Sharif

Open market: rupee edges higher against US dollar

Five terrorists killed in Tank IBO: ISPR

Former finance minister Shaukat Tarin quits PTI, politics

Imran’s statement on Afghan refugees an attempt to gain ‘sympathy of Afghan govt’: info minister

Pakistan issues visa to Indian Hindu pilgrims for visit to Sindh’s Shadani Darbar

ECP issues notice to PTI regarding petitions challenging intra-party polls

Read more stories