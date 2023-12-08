BAFL 51.25 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (2.44%)
BIPL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.19%)
BOP 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.8%)
CNERGY 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.19%)
DFML 19.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.36%)
DGKC 80.70 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.69%)
FABL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.67%)
FCCL 20.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FFL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.04%)
GGL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.74%)
HBL 126.60 Increased By ▲ 5.26 (4.33%)
HUBC 122.99 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.4%)
HUMNL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
KEL 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (11.34%)
LOTCHEM 28.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
MLCF 42.63 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.02%)
OGDC 125.20 Increased By ▲ 3.87 (3.19%)
PAEL 20.83 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.97%)
PIBTL 5.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 117.99 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (1.8%)
PPL 113.50 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (2.48%)
PRL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (7.51%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
SNGP 70.05 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.48%)
SSGC 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
TELE 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.86%)
TPLP 14.82 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.02%)
TRG 93.20 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.08%)
UNITY 26.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.1%)
WTL 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.61%)
BR100 6,805 Increased By 157.2 (2.36%)
BR30 24,086 Increased By 517.6 (2.2%)
KSE100 66,155 Increased By 1437 (2.22%)
KSE30 22,130 Increased By 535.8 (2.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Japan’s Q3 GDP falls faster than first estimates as consumption sags

Reuters Published 08 Dec, 2023 11:10am

TOKYO: Japan’s economy fell faster than first estimated in the third quarter, revised data showed on Friday, as the household sector faced growing headwinds, complicating the central bank’s efforts to phase out its accommodative monetary policy.

Consumer and business spending both shrank, driving down third-quarter gross domestic product (GDP).

Separate data showed real wages and household spending kept falling in October, as prolonged inflation discouraged shoppers.

“Weakness in personal consumption is likely to continue for the foreseeable future, as real disposable income is likely to extend its decline, which is seen as a factor in sluggish consumption,” said Kota Suzuki, an economist at Daiwa Securities.

The economy lost an annualised 2.9% in July-September, the revised Cabinet Office data showed, more than a previously estimated 2.1% contraction and market forecasts for a revised 2.0% decline.

Saudi Q3 GDP shrinks 4.4% y/y, in line with earlier estimates

Capital expenditure fell 0.4%, which compared with a preliminary 0.6% decease and a median market forecast for a 0.5% fall.

Private consumption, which makes up more than half of the economy, fell 0.2% in July-September, versus a mostly flat performance in the initial estimate.

External demand shaved 0.1 percentage point off real GDP, in line with the preliminary reading, as service imports outgrew auto exports.

Separate data showed inflation-adjusted real wages dropped 2.3% year-on-year in October to mark a 19th straight month of decline, although slower than the 2.9% fall in September, according to the labour ministry.

Although nominal salaries rose 1.5%, inflation of more than 3% wiped off the wage growth in real terms, which is seen as a gauge of consumers’ purchasing power.

With income stagnant, household spending decreased 2.5% in October from a year earlier, falling for eight months in a row, internal affairs ministry data showed.

The Bank of Japan has stressed it needs to maintain ultra-low interest rates until sustainable inflation of 2% along with wage hikes comes into view.

Next year’s wage outlook would be crucial for determining whether prices were on the right track, governor Kazuo Ueda said on Thursday.

Japan's economy Japan GDP

Comments

1000 characters

Japan’s Q3 GDP falls faster than first estimates as consumption sags

IMF Executive Board to meet Jan 11 on Pakistan’s loan programme: report

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal gain against US dollar

Open market: rupee stable against US dollar

No signs of stopping: KSE-100 breaches 66k level with ease, gains over 1,400 points

OGDCL discovers hydrocarbon reserves in Sindh

US criticizes Israel on Gaza civilian toll as UN to hear ceasefire demand

Oil heads for 7th weekly loss as supply surplus, weak China demand weigh on market

PM urges business community to take advantage of SIFC

Conversion of plant to Thar coal: JPCL CEO asks PD to take informed decision

Final touches being given to ‘space’ policy

Read more stories