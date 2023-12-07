BAFL 48.35 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (3.98%)
BIPL 21.68 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.51%)
BOP 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.17%)
CNERGY 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (5.1%)
DFML 19.60 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (4.14%)
DGKC 81.85 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.31%)
FABL 31.85 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.24%)
FCCL 20.73 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.67%)
FFL 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.93%)
GGL 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
HBL 122.25 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (3.65%)
HUBC 125.00 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (0.97%)
HUMNL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.03%)
KEL 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (7.98%)
LOTCHEM 28.64 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
MLCF 42.64 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.28%)
OGDC 123.06 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.69%)
PAEL 19.66 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (4.35%)
PIBTL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.28%)
PIOC 118.31 Increased By ▲ 4.60 (4.05%)
PPL 111.60 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (3%)
PRL 29.58 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (6.33%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.87%)
SNGP 70.51 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.6%)
SSGC 13.88 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.75%)
TELE 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.53%)
TPLP 14.31 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.84%)
TRG 95.50 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (3.87%)
UNITY 27.67 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.79%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.18%)
BR100 6,676 Increased By 131.8 (2.01%)
BR30 23,820 Increased By 610.1 (2.63%)
KSE100 64,903 Increased By 984.9 (1.54%)
KSE30 21,668 Increased By 316.6 (1.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares fall as sustained rally comes to a pause

Reuters Published 07 Dec, 2023 10:31am

BENGALURU: India’s benchmark indexes fell on Thursday, dragged by financials in a consolidation of sorts after rising for seven consecutive sessions and hitting fresh record highs.

The NSE Nifty 50 index shed 0.30% to 20,875.50 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.35% to 69,408.07 as of 10:12 a.m. IST.

“We cannot ignore the possibility of some consolidation now, after the recent rally,” said Ajit Mishra, senior vice president of technical research at Religare Broking.

The Nifty 50 rose 5.77% in the last seven sessions and hit record high levels.

The index was at its most overbought level in more than two years at market close on Wednesday.

Indexes linked to the high weightage financial stocks such as financials, banks, public sector banks and private banks lost between 0.5% and 0.75%.

Analysts expect consolidation around the 21,000 levels, ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy decision on Friday.

The central bank is expected to hold rates at 6.50% for a fifth consecutive meeting, according to a Reuters poll.

Paytm tumbled 16% on RBI’s plan to curtail low-value personal loans after it tightened consumer lending rules.

Oil marketing companies such as Bharat Petroleum Corporation , Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and Indian oil Corporation gained between 0.2% and 1% following the crash in oil prices.

IT, energy stocks lift Indian shares to new all-time highs

Oil fell to a six-month low of $74.11 per barrel on Wednesday, with high US crude output and gasoline inventories also adding to concerns over global fuel demand.

The fall in crude oil prices is a positive for importers of the commodity like India and its oil marketing companies.

Consumer company Hindustan Unilever lost 2.5%, after several brokerages flagged concerns over near-term earnings outlook.

Media companies TV18 Broadcast and Network18 Media & Investments lost 10% each after announcing a $1.2 billion merger deal.

The two stocks had surged 33.65% and 18.76%, respectively, in the previous six sessions.

Indian stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares fall as sustained rally comes to a pause

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Intra-day update: KSE-100 crosses 64,700 after over 800-point gain

‘Illegal’ LCs, forex market speculation: MoF set to share list of banks with SIFC today

Illegal foreigners seriously affecting Pakistan’s security, economy: COAS

Soaring pollution in Pakistan’s Lahore fills wards with sick children

Oil rebounds from six-month-low, demand concerns still cloud

Loss-making Discos: FD opposes PD’s proposal

Power sector: Nepra backs transition from Libor to ‘SOFR’

FWBL sell-off: Minister briefed about status of accounts

Digitising budget process: Shamshad chairs IMF mission meeting

Read more stories