New delimitations: LHC seeks reply from ECP, others

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court sought replies from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and others by December 08 in two identical petitions challenging the new delimitations of some constituencies in Lahore and Gujranwala.

The petitioners, Muhammad Nawaz and others, through their counsel contended that the ECP reconstituted the delimitation of the constituencies in the country for forthcoming general elections.

They said the respondent ECP reframed the delimitation of their constituencies in an unfair manner. They, therefore, prayed the court to direct the ECP to reframe the constituencies in question in accordance with the law. The court after hearing their counsel at length issued notices to the respondents and sought their replies till next date of hearing.

