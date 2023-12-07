BAFL 46.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.45%)
Dec 07, 2023
Pakistan Print 2023-12-07

LDA takes action against 7 illegal residential schemes

LAHORE: The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Wednesday took action against seven illegal land...
Recorder Report Published 07 Dec, 2023 04:35am

LAHORE: The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Wednesday took action against seven illegal land subdivisions/residential schemes by demolishing their sewerage system, boundary walls, offices and roads.

According to the LDA, its staff conducted an operation against illegal residential schemes including Royal Smart City, Eagle Homes and Albek Scheme, located on Sue-e-Asal on Raiwind, Rana Park and Zaheer Villas near College Road, and Vital Orchard Scheme on Jaya Baga Road.

During the operation, the LDA teams demolished the sewerage system, boundary walls, offices and roads of these illegal schemes. They also sealed the Dream Housing Scheme’s extension office, which was being built without approval. The operation was carried out by the LDA’s Directorate of Private Housing Schemes.

Meanwhile, the LDA Town Planning and TEPA conducted an operation at Garden Town Main Boulevard and Gulberg to remove encroachments from parking areas. More than a dozen properties were sealed in Garden Town while encroachments were cleared from more than 24 commercial properties.

During the operation, more than a dozen private offices, plazas, private banks, marquees and restaurants were sealed over violating the parking rules and cleared encroachments from various plazas and parking areas outside the offices. The LDA said that several notices were issued to the owners of these properties before the operation.

