Domestic violence victim discharged from LGH

Recorder Report Published 07 Dec, 2023 04:35am

LAHORE: Rizwana, a victim of domestic violence was discharged from the Lahore General Hospital (LGH) after undergoing treatment there for 18 weeks.

Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) & Ameer Uddin Medical College Principal Prof Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar presented school bag, books, uniform and other necessities of life to Rizwana and assured the family of the affected girl that he will continue to support Rizwana’s education and other needs in future as well.

On being discharged on Wednesday, Rizwana was seen off by the Punjab Health Minister Dr Javed Akram and Child Protection and Welfare Bureau Chairman Sarah Ahmed.

Speaking to the media, Rizwana said she was very happy, as she felt much better now. She said the doctors and nurses took very good care of her and thanked all of them. She said she wanted to go to the child protection bureau, go to school and learn some skills.

The doctors who treated the young girl said they had performed around 13 surgeries of Rizwana as her wounds had worsened.

Dr Javed Akram said a government committee will decide whether Rizwana will stay with the child protection bureau or social welfare department.

In July this year, teenage Rizwana had been shifted from Sargodha to Lahore in a critical condition after suffering multiple severe injuries on various parts of her body. The wife of the administrative officer of the Islamabad judicial complex had left an injured Rizwana at a bus stop.

