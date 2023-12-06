BAFL 46.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.17%)
BIPL 20.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.6%)
BOP 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
CNERGY 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (5.43%)
DFML 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (5.48%)
DGKC 78.56 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.91%)
FABL 28.91 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.48%)
FCCL 20.51 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.79%)
FFL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.04%)
GGL 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.25%)
HBL 112.13 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.57%)
HUBC 122.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.81%)
KEL 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.45%)
LOTCHEM 28.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
MLCF 41.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.5%)
OGDC 121.62 Increased By ▲ 6.12 (5.3%)
PAEL 18.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.52%)
PIBTL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
PIOC 113.75 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.02%)
PPL 107.36 Increased By ▲ 7.16 (7.15%)
PRL 26.98 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (4.98%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 69.60 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.65%)
SSGC 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.07%)
TELE 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
TPLP 13.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
TRG 85.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.14%)
UNITY 26.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.2%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.9%)
BR100 6,450 Increased By 73 (1.15%)
BR30 22,796 Increased By 419.9 (1.88%)
KSE100 62,956 Increased By 463 (0.74%)
KSE30 21,004 Increased By 174.8 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-12-06

‘Illegal’ Nikah of IK: Statements of 4 prosecution witnesses recorded

Fazal Sher Published 06 Dec, 2023 04:27am

ISLAMABAD: A local court, on Tuesday, recorded the statements of four prosecution witnesses in the case regarding the ‘illegal’ nikkah of former premier Imran Khan with his wife Bushra Bibi, and also sought arguments on the maintainability of the case on December 8.

The civil judge, Qudratullah, while hearing the case recorded the statement of Bushra Bibi’s former husband Khawar Maneka’s domestic servant Muhammad Latif. Latif appeared as a witness before the court accompanied by the petitioner’s counsel, Rizwan Abbasi.

The witness, Latif, while recording his statement, said that Khan used to visit Bushra Bibi in her house before their marriage in the absence of Khawar Maneka. Both Khan and Bushra Bibi did not used to sit in the drawing room rather Khan and Bushra Bibi used to sit in the Bushra Bibi’s room.

He said that the former premier had started visiting Maneka’s house located in Bani Gala in 2015. Khan rarely visited Maneka’s house in 2015 but he increased his visits in 2016 and 2017, Latif said.

He further said that whenever he used to enter Bushra Bibi’s room to give her a phone, Khan would start abusing him and would ask him to get out.

Latif claimed that he had seen both Khan and Bushra three to four times indulging in “immoral activities”.

Latif said that he used to go to Bushra Bibi’s room following the direction of Khawar Maneka. Khawar Maneka divorced Bushra Bibi at the end of 2017, he said.

Were you always sitting in the room along with the former premier and Bushra Bibi, the judge asked the witness?

The witness replied in the negative.

The court, after recording the statement of the witness, adjourned till December 8 and sought arguments regarding whether the case is admissible or not.

Earlier, Khawar Maneka, the ex-husband of Bushra Bibi, Mufti Muhammad Saeed, and Imran Khan’s former aide Awn Chaudhry had recorded their statements as witnesses.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Imran Khan Bushra Bibi Illegal Nikah

Comments

1000 characters

‘Illegal’ Nikah of IK: Statements of 4 prosecution witnesses recorded

FCA mechanism: Discos’ tariff for Oct raised by Rs3 per unit

Commercial operation date: Nepra likely to grant Zorlu 4-month extension

Minister reviews power sector progress

FBR notifies list of entities to be integrated with its ‘RADAR’

FBR to integrate real time data of 145 entities

Digital payments: SBP launches ‘Raast P2M’ service

KE only Disco using handheld device for meter reading: Nepra

Jul-Oct govt debt stocks increased by Rs1.641trn

GDs inspections, PCAs: Material violations fall to 7pc from 8pc in 2022-23: World Bank

FD releases Rs17.4bn to ECP

Read more stories