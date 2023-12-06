LHC reserves verdict on Sanam Javed’s petition

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday reserved its verdict on a contempt petition of PTI activist Sanam Javed against the police authorities for not releasing her despite bail in all cases registered against her in May 9 riots.

The court however advised the petitioner to file a separate petition since the government issued her detention order under the Maintenance of Public Order.

Earlier, the petitioner’s counsel stated that the courts granted bail to the petitioner in four out of five cases. He said the petitioner had already been discharged in one case. He said the act of not releasing the petitioner from jail amounted to contempt of court.

