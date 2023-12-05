BAFL 46.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.17%)
Russian attacks kill three, destroy Ukrainian aid centre

Reuters Published 05 Dec, 2023 11:22pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

KYIV: Russian forces hit an aid centre, a medical building and residences in Ukraine’s southern and eastern regions, killing three people and injuring at least 11, officials said on Tuesday.

In the morning, shelling on the southern city of Kherson killed two people and injured two, Roman Mrochko, head of the city’s military administration, said on Telegram messaging app.

Four doctors were also injured when a Russian projectile hit a medical building, Mrochko said.

In an overnight missile strike on the city, the humanitarian centre “I am Kherson” was targeted, destroying stockpiles of aid, the International Rescue Committee said in a statement. No personnel or visitors were hurt, it said.

Russia attacking Avdiivka ‘from all directions,’ says Kyiv

Local officials said Russia fired two S-300 missiles, also damaging residential buildings nearby.

“We endured a sleepless night due to the relentless explosions as we witnessed our hub engulfed in flames. At dawn, the devastating aftermath revealed nearly everything reduced to ashes,” Nataliia Humenna, project coordinator at the centre, was quoted as saying by IRC.

On Tuesday, Russian forces also used the “Grad” multiple launch rocket system for a two-hour-long attack on the eastern frontline city of Chasiv Yar, the General Prosecutor’s Office said.

A 50-year-old resident died on the spot from injuries, and five people were injured, the office said on Telegram.

“At the time of the attack, people were receiving water and bread from volunteers,” it said.

Reuters could not independently confirm the details of either incident.

Russia has denied deliberately targeting civilians in its full-scale invasion of Ukraine that began in February 2022 although thousands have been killed in Russian air strikes across the country.

