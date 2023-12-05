BAFL 46.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.17%)
BIPL 20.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.6%)
BOP 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
CNERGY 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (5.43%)
DFML 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (5.48%)
DGKC 78.56 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.91%)
FABL 28.91 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.48%)
FCCL 20.51 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.79%)
FFL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.04%)
GGL 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.25%)
HBL 112.13 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.57%)
HUBC 122.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.81%)
KEL 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.45%)
LOTCHEM 28.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
MLCF 41.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.5%)
OGDC 121.62 Increased By ▲ 6.12 (5.3%)
PAEL 18.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.52%)
PIBTL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
PIOC 113.75 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.02%)
PPL 107.36 Increased By ▲ 7.16 (7.15%)
PRL 26.98 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (4.98%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 69.60 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.65%)
SSGC 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.07%)
TELE 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
TPLP 13.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
TRG 85.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.14%)
UNITY 26.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.2%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.9%)
BR100 6,450 Increased By 73 (1.15%)
BR30 22,796 Increased By 419.9 (1.88%)
KSE100 62,956 Increased By 463 (0.74%)
KSE30 21,004 Increased By 174.8 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Bangladesh coach warns against complacency ahead of second NZ Test

AFP Published 05 Dec, 2023 05:42pm

DHAKA: Bangladesh coach Chandika Hathurusingha warned his side against complacency on Tuesday, a day before the second Test against New Zealand kicks off, despite the hosts dominating win in the first match of the series.

The second Test begins in Dhaka on Wednesday, with Bangladesh looking to win their maiden Test series against the visitors.

Bangladesh – who have previously won Test series against Zimbabwe, West Indies, Afghanistan and Ireland – defeated New Zealand by 150 runs in the first Test in Sylhet.

New Zealand eye comeback final Test win in Bangladesh

“If I see any action of complacency, I will have a one-to-one chat,” Hathurusingha told reporters.

“We have to start from zero again,” he added. “We are trying to start this game like we started the Sylhet game – the same anxiety, intensity, hope, and aims.”

The victory in the opening Test helped Bangladesh get off to a winning start in the new cycle of the World Test Championship, having finished last on both previous occasions.

Hathurusingha said Bangladesh should target winning all their home matches in the new cycle, before then setting a goal to win abroad.

“Our young players are capable of playing in any conditions,” he said.

New Zealand captain Tim Southee said the second Test would be another battle of spin for both sides.

“I think you come to this part of the world, you expect the spinners to play a big role”, Southee told reporters.

“We saw that in the first Test match, and we’re expecting similar in the second Test”.

Bangladesh have won seven of their last 12 Tests in Dhaka’s Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, including one each against Australia and England.

The Kiwis have not won a Test in Bangladesh since their three-wicket win in Chittagong in 2008.

Their next three Tests ended in draws, before the side slumped to defeat in the opening Test of this series.

New Zealand defeated Bangladesh 2-0 in the ODI leg of this tour, which took place before the ODI World Cup in neighbouring India, to end their 15-year wait for a series victory in the country.

Cricket New Zealand Bangladesh

Comments

1000 characters

Bangladesh coach warns against complacency ahead of second NZ Test

Inter-bank: rupee records 6th successive gain against US dollar

Open market: rupee edges higher against US dollar

Cotton arrival inches up 5.2% in last two weeks of Nov: PCGA

At least 3 children among 4 injured in blast on Peshawar’s Warsak Road

Situation in Gaza 'getting worse by the hour': WHO

India to be world’s third-largest economy by 2030: S&P Global Ratings

CodeNinja secures $1.6mn investment led by sAi Venture Capital

Gold price per tola falls Rs4,200 in Pakistan

Moody’s cuts China’s credit outlook to negative

US, UN urge civilian protections, but Israel intensifies southern Gaza offensive

Read more stories