BAFL 46.75 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.82%)
BIPL 20.36 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.04%)
BOP 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (5.43%)
DFML 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.31%)
DGKC 78.85 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.28%)
FABL 29.24 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.65%)
FCCL 20.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.99%)
FFL 9.66 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.77%)
GGL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
HBL 114.28 Increased By ▲ 2.78 (2.49%)
HUBC 123.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.19%)
KEL 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.83%)
LOTCHEM 28.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.7%)
MLCF 42.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.6%)
OGDC 114.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.2%)
PAEL 18.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1%)
PIBTL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
PIOC 113.90 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.15%)
PPL 99.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.74%)
PRL 26.76 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (4.12%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.8%)
SNGP 67.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.59%)
SSGC 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
TELE 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
TPLP 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.75%)
TRG 85.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
UNITY 26.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.68%)
WTL 1.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,450 Increased By 73 (1.15%)
BR30 22,796 Increased By 419.9 (1.88%)
KSE100 62,956 Increased By 463 (0.74%)
KSE30 21,004 Increased By 174.8 (0.84%)
South African rand slips before third-quarter GDP data

Reuters Published 05 Dec, 2023 03:38pm

JOHANNESBURG: The South African rand was slightly weaker in early trade on Tuesday, before the release of third-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) data. At 0825 GMT, the rand traded at 18.8350 against the dollar , about 0.1% weaker than its previous close.

The dollar last traded around 0.1% stronger against a basket of global currencies. Statistics South Africa will publish the GDP numbers at 0930 GMT, with analysts polled by Reuters predicting a 0.2% year-on-year decline and a 0.1% contraction in quarter-on-quarter terms.

A PMI survey on Tuesday showed South African private sector business activity flatlined in November, with a cooling of price pressures counteracted by supply chain disruptions due to a port crisis.

South African rand little changed ahead of comments by Fed’s Powell

On the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the blue-chip Top-40 index was down about 0.5% in early trade. South Africa’s benchmark 2030 government bond was weaker, the yield up 2.5 basis points to 9.985%.

