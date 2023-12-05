BAFL 46.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.69%)
BIPL 20.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
BOP 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
CNERGY 4.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 17.28 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.1%)
DGKC 77.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.19%)
FABL 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
FCCL 20.59 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.18%)
FFL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
GGL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.86%)
HBL 111.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.23%)
HUBC 124.85 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.85%)
HUMNL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.42%)
KEL 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.83%)
LOTCHEM 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.23%)
MLCF 42.24 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.17%)
OGDC 114.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.13%)
PAEL 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.58%)
PIBTL 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
PIOC 112.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.26%)
PPL 99.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.4%)
PRL 25.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.7%)
SNGP 67.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.13%)
SSGC 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
TELE 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
TPLP 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
TRG 86.20 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.64%)
UNITY 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.63%)
BR100 6,368 Decreased By -9.5 (-0.15%)
BR30 22,303 Decreased By -72.9 (-0.33%)
KSE100 62,456 Decreased By -37.2 (-0.06%)
KSE30 20,770 Decreased By -58.4 (-0.28%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares set to open at new record highs while global rally eases

Reuters Published 05 Dec, 2023 10:04am

BENGALURU: India’s benchmark indexes are set to open at fresh record highs on Tuesday, after scaling new peaks in the previous session on strong macroeconomic data, elevated bets of a US rate cut in March and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s win in key state elections.

India’s GIFT Nifty was down 0.24% from its overnight close at 20,811 as of 8:04 a.m. IST.

However, this is still above the Nifty 50’s Monday close of 20,686.80.

Both the Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex logged their best session in 14 months and settled in overbought zones on Monday. Wall Street equities retreated overnight after the recent rally, ahead of key US labour market data due on Wednesday and Friday that could influence the US Federal Reserve’s rate policy.

Asian markets opened lower. Softening economic data and recent comments from Fed officials including Chair Jerome Powell have raised market expectations of a 25 basis-point rate cut in March 2024, spurring a fall in US Treasury yields and a global stock market rally.

Domestic macroeconomic data, including strong quarterly growth and monthly factory activity data, also aided risk-on sentiment in Indian equities.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought Indian shares worth 20.73 billion rupees ($248.56 million) on a net basis on Monday. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) added shares worth 47.97 billion rupees.

“We believe large-caps will outperform small- and mid-caps in the near-term, with laggards like banking stocks and Reliance Industries to lead the way,” said Jaykrishna Gandhi, head of business development, institutional equities at Emkay Global Financial Services.

Indian shares set to open higher on easing US rate outlook

Index heavyweights Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank , HDFC Bank gained between 1% and 5%, while Larsen and Toubro added nearly 4%, on Monday.

Small- and mid-caps have jumped 48.36% and 39.38%, respectively, in 2023 so far, compared to the 14.26% rise in the Nifty 50, aided by strong retail inflows.

Indian stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares set to open at new record highs while global rally eases

Intra-day update: rupee sees minor gain against US dollar

Four countries: FBR decides to ink deal on Electronic Data Interchange

Pakistan not on agenda of IMF Executive Board meeting

At least 3 children injured in Peshawar blast

Oil prices little changed amid OPEC+ cut doubts, Mid-East tension

Overbilling in violation of Nepra Act: All Discos including KE to face legal proceedings

Commodities being imported by TCP: Govt decides to change payment mechanism

War risk insurance rates edge up

Nov oil sales rise 9pc MoM

Issues related to KE: Al-Jomaih shares its ‘ordeal’ with PM, petroleum minister

Read more stories