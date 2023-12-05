Ex-judge Miankhel made chairman of CAT Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Law and Justice has notified the appointment of former Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, former Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court and former judge of the Supreme Court, as the Chairman of the Competition Appellate Tribunal (CAT) Islamabad.

According to a notification issued by the Law Division on Monday, in exercise of the power conferred by section 43 of Competition Appellate Act 2010, the federal government has appointed Justice Miankhel as chairman, Competition Appellate Tribunal till attaining the age of 68 years i.e. July 13, 2025 with effect from the date of assumption of charge of the post.

