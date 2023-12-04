BAFL 46.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.09%)
BIPL 20.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
BOP 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.93%)
CNERGY 4.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.32%)
DFML 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.01%)
DGKC 78.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.8%)
FABL 28.21 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.29%)
FCCL 20.07 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (6.42%)
FFL 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.78%)
GGL 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
HBL 111.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.35%)
HUBC 123.69 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.22%)
HUMNL 7.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.93%)
LOTCHEM 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.14%)
MLCF 41.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.51%)
OGDC 115.39 Increased By ▲ 4.71 (4.26%)
PAEL 19.05 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.85%)
PIBTL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.1%)
PIOC 112.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.12%)
PPL 100.04 Increased By ▲ 5.05 (5.32%)
PRL 25.64 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.06%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 67.52 Increased By ▲ 3.02 (4.68%)
SSGC 12.54 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.2%)
TELE 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.83%)
TPLP 13.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 85.46 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.62%)
UNITY 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.9%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.95%)
BR100 6,377 Increased By 82.2 (1.31%)
BR30 22,376 Increased By 439.3 (2%)
KSE100 62,493 Increased By 801.8 (1.3%)
KSE30 20,829 Increased By 274.3 (1.33%)
Sterling struggles against stronger dollar

Reuters Published 04 Dec, 2023 05:49pm

LONDON: Sterling fell against a broadly stronger dollar on Monday, as traders mulled what the Bank of England might signal at its next policy meeting amid growing confidence that the Federal Reserve will soon be cutting interest rates.

At 1156 GMT, sterling was 0.2% down against the dollar at $1.26865.

With little market-moving news out of the UK, traders remain focused on key monthly US jobs data due this week for direction.

On Monday, most currency pairs were trading in line with their relative sensitivity to dollar moves, according to Nicholas Rees, FX market analyst at Monex.

“With a limited UK data calendar, the key for sterling is going to be how markets view the divergence in central bank easing expectations between the BoE and other DM (developed market) central banks,” Rees said.

Market attention has shifted in recent weeks to when the BoE will commence rate cuts.

Sterling hits fresh 2-1/2 month high versus euro, central banks in focus

The bank rate is currently at a 15-year high of 5.25%, but with inflation starting to cool and the economy slowing, traders think rates have probably peaked.

The BoE will make its next policy announcement on Dec 14, with markets almost unanimously betting on no change.

Neverthless, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey last week said the central bank “will do what it takes” to get inflation down to its 2% target, adding that he had not yet seen enough progress towards that goal to be confident.

Despite Monday’s pullback, the pound remains close to its highest in around three months, driven in part by the diverging expectations for the Fed and the BoE.

Futures markets show the Fed could deliver around 130 basis points’ worth of cuts next year, while the BoE is expected to cut by just 75 bps.

