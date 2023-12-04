BAFL 46.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.09%)
BIPL 20.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
BOP 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.93%)
CNERGY 4.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.32%)
DFML 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.01%)
DGKC 78.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.8%)
FABL 28.21 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.29%)
FCCL 20.07 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (6.42%)
FFL 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.78%)
GGL 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
HBL 111.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.35%)
HUBC 123.69 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.22%)
HUMNL 7.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.93%)
LOTCHEM 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.14%)
MLCF 41.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.51%)
OGDC 115.39 Increased By ▲ 4.71 (4.26%)
PAEL 19.05 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.85%)
PIBTL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.1%)
PIOC 112.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.12%)
PPL 100.04 Increased By ▲ 5.05 (5.32%)
PRL 25.64 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.06%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 67.52 Increased By ▲ 3.02 (4.68%)
SSGC 12.54 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.2%)
TELE 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.83%)
TPLP 13.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 85.46 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.62%)
UNITY 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.9%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.95%)
BR100 6,382 Increased By 86.8 (1.38%)
BR30 22,403 Increased By 465.7 (2.12%)
KSE100 62,493 Increased By 801.8 (1.3%)
KSE30 20,829 Increased By 274.3 (1.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UK’s Hunt says he hopes to reverse public investment freeze

Reuters Published 04 Dec, 2023 04:57pm

LONDON: British finance minister Jeremy Hunt said on Monday that he hoped in future to reverse the decline in public investment which is forecast in the government’s latest budget plans.

“I don’t think you want declining public investment. And I very much hope we’ll be able to get back into a place where we don’t have to do that,” Hunt said at an event hosted by the Resolution Foundation think tank.

In government budget forecasts published last month, British public sector net investment is forecast to fall steadily from 2.6% of gross domestic product in the current financial year to 1.8% in the 2028/29 financial year.

The Resolution Foundation, a think tank focused on living standards for low- and middle-earners, blamed weak investment for much of Britain’s weak productivity growth since the global financial crisis in 2008, in a report released on Monday.

Hunt said his decision last year to freeze the level of capital spending in cash terms came after the government had previously raised its annual capital budget to around 100 billion pounds ($127 billion) from 70 billion pounds.

With eye on election, UK’s Hunt cuts taxes in bid to boost economy

“It was an incredibly difficult situation. But it was necessary for the markets and it was necessary for the battle against inflation,” he said.

“I hope as soon as we can afford to we can get back to real-terms growth,” he added.

Opposition leader Keir Starmer - whose Labour Party has a 20-point lead over the Conservatives in opinion polls, ahead of an election expected next year - is set to say at the same event that Labour will be unable to “ quickly turn on the spending taps “ if it wins power.

British finance minister Jeremy Hunt

Comments

1000 characters

UK’s Hunt says he hopes to reverse public investment freeze

Successful IMF review, stable monetary policy driving PSX: Ministry of Finance

Inter-bank: rupee registers 5th successive gain against US dollar

Open market: rupee gains further against US dollar

Imran Khan wants ‘ex-army general, US envoy’ to be summoned for cipher trial: lawyer

Suzuki Motor proposes purchase of minority shareholders’ stake at minimum Rs406 per share

Matco Foods sets up corn sugar plant in Karachi

Israel orders Gazans out of swathes of Khan Younis

Ceasing operations in Pakistan: Engro Corporation rejects ‘false’ assertion

Oil falls on demand fears and doubts over OPEC+ cuts

Bitcoin soars past $40,000 on optimism for US trading approval

Read more stories