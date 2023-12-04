BAFL 46.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.09%)
BIPL 20.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
BOP 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.93%)
CNERGY 4.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.32%)
DFML 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.01%)
DGKC 78.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.8%)
FABL 28.21 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.29%)
FCCL 20.07 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (6.42%)
FFL 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.78%)
GGL 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
HBL 111.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.35%)
HUBC 123.69 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.22%)
HUMNL 7.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.93%)
LOTCHEM 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.14%)
MLCF 41.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.51%)
OGDC 115.39 Increased By ▲ 4.71 (4.26%)
PAEL 19.05 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.85%)
PIBTL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.1%)
PIOC 112.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.12%)
PPL 100.04 Increased By ▲ 5.05 (5.32%)
PRL 25.64 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.06%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 67.52 Increased By ▲ 3.02 (4.68%)
SSGC 12.54 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.2%)
TELE 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.83%)
TPLP 13.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 85.46 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.62%)
UNITY 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.9%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.95%)
BR100 6,382 Increased By 86.8 (1.38%)
BR30 22,403 Increased By 465.7 (2.12%)
KSE100 62,493 Increased By 801.8 (1.3%)
KSE30 20,829 Increased By 274.3 (1.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold takes a breather after record run on rate cut bets

Reuters Published December 4, 2023 Updated December 4, 2023 05:00pm

Gold edged down after scaling a record high on Monday, with growing confidence that the US Federal reserve would cut interest rates early next year keeping bullion well above $2,000.

Spot gold slipped about 0.1% at $2,068.39 per ounce by 1036 GMT.

US gold futures also fell 0.1% to $2,087.20.

“If signs of low interest rates become more evident, gold should continue to soar next year.

Yet, the price of the precious metal will not move in a one-way street upwards,“ with technical indicators suggesting the market has overheated, said Alexander Zumpfe, a precious metals trader at Heraeus.

While there may be short-term profit-taking, “this doesn’t change the fact: The sentiment for gold is positive,” he added. Keeping gold’s gains in check, the dollar index edged up 0.2%, making bullion more expensive for other currency holders.

Earlier in the Asian session, gold jumped nearly 2% to a record high of $2,111.39 on renewed expectations of a rate cut following Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s comments on Friday.

Gold prices lower

Traders are now pricing in a 70% chance for a rate cut by March, CME’s FedWatch Tool showed. Lower rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding bullion, which yields no interest.

However, “in the near term, gold could fall below $2,000/oz if earlier Fed pricing proves too aggressive. Ultimately, we are buyers on dips and forecast $2,250/oz by end-2024,” UBS said in a note.

Comex gold speculators raised net long position by 29,517 contracts to 144,410 in week to Nov. 28, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday.

Traders now await the US non-farm payrolls numbers on Friday, which could help further gauge the interest rate outlook, after data last week pointed out to cooling inflationary pressures and a gradually easing labour market.

Silver slipped 1.1% to $25.14 per ounce, palladium fell 2% to $979.94, and platinum dipped 1.1% to $923.01.

Gold Gold Prices Spot gold

Comments

1000 characters

Gold takes a breather after record run on rate cut bets

Successful IMF review, stable monetary policy driving PSX: Ministry of Finance

Inter-bank: rupee registers 5th successive gain against US dollar

Open market: rupee gains further against US dollar

Imran Khan wants ‘ex-army general, US envoy’ to be summoned for cipher trial: lawyer

Suzuki Motor proposes purchase of minority shareholders’ stake at minimum Rs406 per share

Matco Foods sets up corn sugar plant in Karachi

Israel’s aggression continues, says ground forces operating across Gaza Strip

Ceasing operations in Pakistan: Engro Corporation rejects ‘false’ assertion

Oil falls on demand fears and doubts over OPEC+ cuts

Bitcoin soars past $40,000 on optimism for US trading approval

Read more stories