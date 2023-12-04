BAFL 45.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.24%)
BIPL 20.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.84%)
BOP 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.11%)
CNERGY 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
DFML 16.01 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.1%)
DGKC 78.62 Increased By ▲ 5.74 (7.88%)
FABL 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.39%)
FCCL 18.86 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (6.86%)
FFL 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.43%)
GGL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.66%)
HBL 111.54 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.8%)
HUBC 122.23 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.58%)
HUMNL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.63%)
KEL 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.86%)
LOTCHEM 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.76%)
MLCF 42.36 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (7.7%)
OGDC 110.37 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (2.19%)
PAEL 18.97 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (8.03%)
PIBTL 5.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 114.91 Increased By ▲ 6.91 (6.4%)
PPL 94.72 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (3.24%)
PRL 25.32 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.77%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 64.32 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.93%)
SSGC 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.11%)
TELE 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.08%)
TPLP 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.83%)
TRG 83.84 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.73%)
UNITY 25.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.54%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.32%)
BR100 6,308 Increased By 126.6 (2.05%)
BR30 21,973 Increased By 434.1 (2.02%)
KSE100 61,691 Increased By 1160 (1.92%)
KSE30 20,555 Increased By 366.1 (1.81%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2023-12-04

Peshawar to Karachi: Traders demand restoration of cargo train

Recorder Report Published 04 Dec, 2023 05:35am

PESHAWAR: Members of the business community have demanded of the federal government to restore the export cargo train from Peshawar to Karachi to make Azakhel dry port functional and speed up the goods clearing process of the export goods from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

This demand was made by a team of businessmen led by Sarhad chamber of commerce and industry’ standing committee chairman Ziaul Haq Sarhadi during a meeting with Divisional Superintendent (DS) Railways Peshawar, Masood Ahmad Jan at his office said in a press release here on Sunday.

Apprising the official of the problems being faced by exporters and importers due to lack of facilities at the dry port Azakhel and suspension of the cargo train, Sarhadi said that at time of inauguration of Azakhel Dry Port, the business community was assured that one window operation would be started at the facility while an export cargo train would also be launched for transportation of goods between Karachi and Peshawar but to no avail.

Sarhadi, who is also coordinator Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) for the last twenty years, exported cargo from Peshawar dry port and all the export goods were transported in private trucks from Peshawar to Karachi port.

He said that the exporters had vast business of numerous natural resources in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa like gems, marbles, granite and other items like handicraft, carpet, honey and match sticks but the lack of facilities had created problems for them.

He said all these items should have been transported from Peshawar to Karachi for export purposes in a cargo train from Azakhel dry port instead of trucks.

The Azakhel dry port, he said was almost non-functional due to which more than 250 custom clearing agents in KP had no work to do or make some earnings for the families. He said by launching the cargo train, Pakistan Railway could make a significant generation of funds under the head of transportation charges of export import goods.

He informed that due to non-functioning of cargo train and heavy transportation charges of trucks, a large portion of Afghan Transit trade business had been shifted to Bandar Abbas sea port in Iran.

On this occasion, he also appreciated a decision taken by Pakistan Railways regarding revival of Awam Express Train from December 20, 2023 for passengers travelling between Peshawar to Karachi. He demanded restoration of services of both Khushal Khan Khattak train and Railway car besides increasing the number of sleepers in Khyber Mail train. He also demanded the establishment of a merchant room for clearing agents at Azakhel Dry Port, allowing them to work with ease.

The DS Railways, Masood Jan held out assurance of giving special attention to problems faced by the business community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on priority basis.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

KP Karachi Peshawar Exports traders cargo train

Comments

1000 characters

Peshawar to Karachi: Traders demand restoration of cargo train

Govt bans issuance of LOIs for hydropower projects

Expulsion of illegal Afghans: Three top US officials set to visit country

Getting NSC a must for transfer of KE shares

Israeli bombing of Gaza intensifies

Investment modalities: Consensus reached with KSA

Houthis target two Israeli ships in Red Sea

Global regulators propose tougher scrutiny of voluntary carbon markets

Paris attack leaves German tourist dead and two hurt

National Assembly seats reduced by six

Aspen chooses NY over London for $4bn IPO: FT

Read more stories