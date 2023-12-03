BAFL 45.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.24%)
BIPL 20.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.84%)
BOP 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.11%)
CNERGY 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
DFML 16.01 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.1%)
DGKC 78.62 Increased By ▲ 5.74 (7.88%)
FABL 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.39%)
FCCL 18.86 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (6.86%)
FFL 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.43%)
GGL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.66%)
HBL 111.54 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.8%)
HUBC 122.23 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.58%)
HUMNL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.63%)
KEL 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.86%)
LOTCHEM 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.76%)
MLCF 42.36 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (7.7%)
OGDC 110.37 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (2.19%)
PAEL 18.97 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (8.03%)
PIBTL 5.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 114.91 Increased By ▲ 6.91 (6.4%)
PPL 94.72 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (3.24%)
PRL 25.32 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.77%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 64.32 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.93%)
SSGC 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.11%)
TELE 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.08%)
TPLP 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.83%)
TRG 83.84 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.73%)
UNITY 25.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.54%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.32%)
BR100 6,308 Increased By 126.6 (2.05%)
BR30 21,973 Increased By 434.1 (2.02%)
KSE100 61,691 Increased By 1160 (1.92%)
KSE30 20,555 Increased By 366.1 (1.81%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials Print 2023-12-03

Confusion galore

Published 03 Dec, 2023 02:59am

EDITORIAL: Confusion seems to prevail since news of appointment of PML-N Senator Ishaq Dar as leader of the house, even though there is no elected government in place, and appointment of PPP Senator Saleem Mandviwalla as chief whip even without his consent, reeks of just the kind of political maneuvering that the country is desperately trying to put behind it.

The official (caretaker) line so far is that the interim prime minister has approved these appointments, as if that was enough to override established norms and protocols.

Senator Dar’s case is particularly intriguing. For the longest time the house was made to wait for him as he lived in self-exile, supposedly under treatment in a London hospital.

But then, just when the PDM (Pakistan Democratic Movement) coalition succeeded in its no-confidence attack against PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf), he miraculously recovered in time to claim his seat in the upper house along with his favourite cabinet position of finance minister.

No wonder then that he’s happily accepted PM Kakar’s decision; especially since he seems well enough to stay in the country for the foreseeable future.

Senator Mandviwalla, on the other hand, isn’t quite as thrilled. He’s already disputed his appointment as chief whip, a designation equal to minister of state, saying that he was not consulted and only got to know of it through the news. And his decision to consult with this party leadership before deciding anything is in line with PPP’s objections to Senator Dar’s nomination.

The way the political situation has been evolving over the last few weeks, with all parties eyeing the election, it seems these developments will further increase PML(N)-PPP friction as the alliance at the heart of the previous coalition government finally begins to break apart.

PPP has already been echoing PTI’s complaints about “a level playing field”, pointing at PML(N) as the next round recipient of the same old establishment largesse that is forever behind the rise and fall of governments in this Islamic republic; the next “selected” administration.

That’s why, the shady business in the Senate notwithstanding, the spotlight will turn to the buildup of the election itself soon enough, especially what degree of transparency ECP (Election Commission of Pakistan) can ensure.

For, this toggling has already all but ensured that the final result will be disputed, especially if the party that is suddenly seen to be facilitated does better than expected.

That is the last thing the country needs at this fragile moment. Let’s not forget that a peaceful transfer of power and a stable government are both desperately needed to keep the country solvent.

IMF and other donors have already made it crystal clear that their engagement will be downgraded if political turmoil is not contained. That would be the worst-case scenario because it would mean sovereign default itself.

The caretaker government, whose only day job is to ensure timely and transparent elections, should not have triggered this fresh round of controversy, especially when the election is just round the corner.

Now the political narrative has been further polluted for no reason at all. This is the time when the overarching debate should be about the manifestos that parties present on the campaign trail, and which of them has the best answers to Pakistan’s many, complicated, existential problems. Not about who has or hasn’t been able to squeeze unfair advantages in the race.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PPP PDM Ishaq Dar Saleem Mandviwalla PTI PMLN

Comments

1000 characters

Confusion galore

CJP’s office says he’s ‘fully cognizant of his constitutional duties’

Expenditures: Higher mark-up payments may put big pressure: MoF

New regulatory safeguards placed to protect investors: SECP chief

BIT template issue settled: Crucial FTA with GCC finalised

‘ACSR bunting conductor issue’ Senate Secretariat withdraws letter of Senator Abro

Water supply project: Sindh govt signs Rs51.6bn contract with Kuwaiti firm

Climate response: Consensus on data sharing governance system

Public servant: LHC explains how disciplinary proceedings stand abated

CASA-1000: WB rates progress as ‘moderately satisfactory’

Cypher case: Attendance of accused marked, hearing put off till tomorrow

Read more stories