BAFL 45.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.24%)
BIPL 20.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.84%)
BOP 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.11%)
CNERGY 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
DFML 16.01 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.1%)
DGKC 78.62 Increased By ▲ 5.74 (7.88%)
FABL 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.39%)
FCCL 18.86 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (6.86%)
FFL 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.43%)
GGL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.66%)
HBL 111.54 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.8%)
HUBC 122.23 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.58%)
HUMNL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.63%)
KEL 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.86%)
LOTCHEM 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.76%)
MLCF 42.36 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (7.7%)
OGDC 110.37 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (2.19%)
PAEL 18.97 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (8.03%)
PIBTL 5.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 114.91 Increased By ▲ 6.91 (6.4%)
PPL 94.72 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (3.24%)
PRL 25.32 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.77%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 64.32 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.93%)
SSGC 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.11%)
TELE 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.08%)
TPLP 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.83%)
TRG 83.84 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.73%)
UNITY 25.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.54%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.32%)
BR100 6,308 Increased By 126.6 (2.05%)
BR30 21,973 Increased By 434.1 (2.02%)
KSE100 61,691 Increased By 1160 (1.92%)
KSE30 20,555 Increased By 366.1 (1.81%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-12-03

Dalian iron ore futures down

Reuters Published 03 Dec, 2023 02:59am

SINGAPORE: Dalian iron ore futures were set for their first weekly loss in seven as China’s government continued to intervene in the market to regulate prices, although the contract gained on Friday due to positive factory data and optimism over the property sector.

The most-traded January iron ore on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange was up 1.1% at 966 yuan ($135.37) per metric ton, as of 0320 GMT. For the week so far, Dalian iron ore prices lost 1.1%.

On the Singapore Exchange, the benchmark January iron ore traded flat at $129.6 a metric ton.

Caution heightened after the world’s top consumer issued warnings on enhancing supervision on the market to curb a price rally. China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange said on Thursday it will continue to strengthen its supervision of iron ore futures, and resolutely maintain the safe and stable operation of the market.

The Price Monitoring Centre of China’s Development and Reform Commission have increased oversight to control soaring prices, which analysts refer to as “frequent and forceful interventions”.

Despite the initial success in price management, prices are currently staging a rebound. Lifting sentiment, China’s factory activity unexpectedly expanded in November, driven by rising orders, a private survey showed on Friday. Although sluggish external demand continues to weigh on manufacturers.

The optimism on iron ore could expand if Beijing rolls out more structural reforms. China’s demand for steel in electric vehicles and green infrastructure has already kept average prices high despite the property slump. Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange were mixed.

The most-active rebar contract strengthened 0.3%, hot-rolled coil grew 0.4%, and wire rod increased 0.6%. Meanwhile, stainless steel lost 2.4%.

Shanghai Futures Exchange iron ore Dalian iron ore China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange

