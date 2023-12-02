PCB removes Salman Butt from selection panel after backlash

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday removed tainted former cricketer Salman Butt from a panel of consultants, aimed to assist the selection committee, a day after his appointment.

The move comes a day after the board received severe backlash over his appointment as he was the main culprit during the infamous spot-fixing scandal that unfolded in 2010 and led to the ban from cricket to fast bowlers Muhammad Amir, Muhammad Asif and Butt.

Chief Selector Wahab Riaz announced Butt’s removal from the consultant panel in a press conference at the PCB headquarters.

He also clarified that Butt played no role in selecting the team for the Australia tour.

“Butt’s appointment was under consideration, however, after a thorough deliberation, the PCB has decided not to appoint Butt in this role,” Wahab said, adding that Asad Shafiq now will be the new member of the consultant team.

Wahab clarified that Salman But was not on the selection panel and was only included as a consultant.

He said the selection committee consisted of Tauseef Ahmad, Wajahatullah Wasti and Waseem Haider.

The chief selector said the job of the consultants is only to identify the players.

“I should not disclose that, but I have also talked to Khurram Manzoor, Fawad Alam, Ruman Raees, Usman Shinwari and other players and those who expressed willingness have been appointed as consultants.”

He said the issue of Butt’s appointment was blown out of proportion and hyped unnecessarily.

Wahab said PCB was not to blame in this matter as he was the one who included Butt and it was also him who removed Butt from his team after talking to him.

He said he took the responsibility taken by the selection committee to improve domestic cricket.

Wahab said it is common practice in the world that whoever completes the sentence should get his rightful place in the society and urged the people who are targeting a person for no reason should think about it.

He said there was no pressure in Butt’s matter (to remove him) but this has been done to avoid further controversy.