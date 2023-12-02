PTI to elect Gohar Ali as ‘temporary’ chairman today

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is all set to elect Barrister Gohar Ali Khan as the temporary chairman of the party on Saturday (today) after jailed former prime minister Imran Khan handpicked him to contest the intraparty elections for the slot of party head.

The party is holding intraparty elections as the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) directed to hold the polls if it wants to retain its election symbol “bat”.

The elections will be held at the party’s central secretariat in Islamabad. PTI members from across the country will be eligible to vote.

Preparations for the elections are in the final stages, and the nomination process has concluded. Barrister Gohar Ali Khan – the newly-nominated candidate for the top slot of PTI chief – also submitted his nomination papers.

Meanwhile, Akber S Babar, a dissident former PTI founding member, also made a surprise visit to the PTI central secretariat after 13 years.

He was not barred from visiting the PTI central secretariat.

Talking to the media, Babar said that he had come to get information about the intraparty elections, but there is no one to provide information.

He said that he wanted to get information about nomination papers, the voters’ list and the election procedure.

He stated that several founding members wanted to participate in the intraparty elections in a bid to make it an institution.

He also expressed hope that he would also take part in intraparty polls scheduled to be held today, but his participation is quite unlikely as he is a party dissident.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023