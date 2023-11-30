BAFL 45.31 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.14%)
56th founding day marked: PPP determined to complete ‘unfinished mission’ of Bhutto, Benazir: Bilawal

Recorder Report Published 30 Nov, 2023 04:53am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said that the PPP is not just a political organisation rather it is a movement, in fact, we are determined to complete the unfinished mission of the party’s founding chairman Quaid-i-Awam Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Chairperson Benazir Bhutto.

The PPP chairman expressed these views in his message on the 56th Foundation Day of the Pakistan People’s Party. He said that Quaid-e-Awam Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had founded the party on political wisdom and a far-reaching vision, and following which we have to build a prosperous and strong Pakistan, in which the rights and interests of all countrymen are taken care of equally.

Paying glowing tribute to Benazir Bhutto for her unparalleled struggle and sacrifice, he said that Shaheed Bibi resisted dictatorship, centralism and extremism throughout her life and protected the fundamental rights of the people and fought for their prosperity. “Bhuttoism as well as the philosophy and vision of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto are beacons of light in our struggle.”

Bilawal said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), 18th Amendment, NFC Award, transfer of unfettered presidential powers to the Parliament, Aghaz-e-Haqooq-e-Balochistan, Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) and “Pakistan Khappy” are reflection of Asif Ali Zardari’s vision, adding: “We will carry forward president Zardari’s brilliant and timeless vision to develop and strengthen Pakistan.”

He paid glowing tribute to the party workers, who endured the hardships of imprisonment and exile, faced flogging, and bravely kissed the gallows for the sake of democracy in the country. He also reiterated that the party will not let the sacrifices of its great cadres go in vain.

The PPP chairman on the occasion of the foundation day of his party, once again expressed solidarity with the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and strongly supported their right to self-determination.

“We will never forget that PPP was founded on Kashmir issue,” he said, adding that his party would continue to support Kashmiri brothers politically, diplomatically, and morally till independence from Indian occupation of the occupied valley.

He said that no one can understand the importance and efficacy of democracy in Pakistan as well as the supremacy of the constitution and parliament better than “jiyalas,” adding that the struggle to make democracy, constitution, and parliamentary supremacy inviolable is not over yet. He furthered that the centralist thinking that wants to run the federal units like a colony is still plotting to restore the 17th amendment in a new form to replace the 18th constitutional amendment. “As long as even a single jiyala stands in the field, no aggressor can harm the agenda of provincial sovereignty and people’s prosperity,” he warned.

The Foundation Day is a day of renewal for every party office-bearer and worker, urged the PPP chairman and added: “Today every party jiyala must pledge to strengthen PPP.”

He asked the jiyalas to brace themselves, as February 8 could be a milestone for decisively defeating the age-old traditional politics as well as the politics of hatred, division and exploitation, adding that the victory of PPP in the upcoming general elections is the guarantee of freedom of 22 crore people from

the chains of record inflation, unemployment and poverty. “Our morale is high, because farmers, labourers, salaried class, small traders and enlightened people across the country are with us. Our victory is certain since the youth of Pakistan are now standing firmly on the field with the PPP,” he concluded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Benazir Bhutto Zulfikar Ali Bhutto PPP chairman

