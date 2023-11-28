Upcoming polls: PPP body to approach ‘most important’ political figures

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party’s negotiation committees would approach the most important political figures of national and provincial levels for the coming general elections in the country.

The decision to approach the political leaderships has been taken in a meeting chaired by PPP Secretary General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, here on Monday.

In the meeting, the overall political situation of the country and the upcoming elections were discussed in detail.

The PPP secretary general assigned important tasks to the committee members to schedule meetings with national and provincial political personalities.

After important consultations, it was decided to hold separate meetings of the negotiating committees of the four provinces.

PPP Central Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi and PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Mohammad Bacha participated in the meeting. The members of the Committee Qamar Zaman Kaira and Sajid Tori participated through video link.

When Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari asked about the details of negotiations with the political figures of other parties, he did not give any detail and said that all the detail is mentioned in the press release. But in the press release, there is no mention, of what types of negotiations would be made with other political leaderships.

