PTI VP Marwat, others booked for violating NOC

ISLAMABAD: The city police have registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice president Sher Afzal Marwat and others for violation of no-objection certificate (NOC).

A police official said that Aabpara police station registered a first information report (FIR) against Marwat and 20 others under sections 341), 188, 109, and 3/2 of the Amplifier Act.

The case was registered after organising a musical cultural night at Shakarparian by a student organisation.

