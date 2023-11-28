554th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak celebrated

LAHORE: The caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony Aneeq Ahmed has stressed the need for respect for all religions in the society.

While addressing a ceremony at Gurdwara Janam Asthan in Nankana Sahib on Monday, he said Baba Guru Nanak preached the message of monotheism and idolatry is not mentioned anywhere in his teachings.

The Minister said Baba Guru Nanak visited Saudi Arabia for Hajj and when he died, his funeral prayer was also offered. He said Baba Guru Nanak was very much against the interest based system and he fought to eliminate it from society.

Praising the Sikh leader Harpreet Singh, Aneeq Ahmad said that he has translated the Holy Quran for the first time in Gurmukhi, which is a very significant work.

Punjab Information Minister Amir Mir and Auqaf Minister Barrister Azfar Ali Nasir also participated in the event commemorating the 554th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak, the revered spiritual leader of the Sikh community.

The provincial ministers engaged with thousands of Sikh pilgrims hailing from across the globe, including the UK, Australia, USA, Canada and India.

Minister Amir Mir meticulously inspected the arrangements at Gurudwara Janamasthan, focusing on cleanliness, security, and overall logistics. Both caretaker ministers actively participated in the Nagarkirtan procession and other festivities.

Expressing a warm welcome to pilgrims from around the world at Nankana Sahib, Amir Mir extended congratulations on Baba Guru Nanak Dev’s birthday. He emphasized that Pakistan is a bouquet of diverse religions, where Muslims, Sikhs, Hindus, Christians, and Parsis bloom as its vibrant flowers. Amir Mir highlighted the beauty of religious diversity in the country and underscored that followers of all faiths enjoy absolute freedom in Pakistan.

“The provision of essential facilities to both local and international pilgrims’ ranks as the top priority for the Punjab government,” stated Minister Amir Mir. He urged the continuation of Baba Guru Nanak’s message of peace, love, harmony, and goodness.

Auqaf Minister Barrister Azfar Ali Nasir expressed confidence that participants in Babaji’s birthday celebrations would forever treasure the genuine hospitality and warmth extended by Pakistan.

