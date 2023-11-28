BAFL 42.96 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (3.27%)
Students’ outdoor activities subject to prior departmental permissions

Recorder Report Published 28 Nov, 2023 04:57am

LAHORE: The Lahore district administration has imposed ban on all kinds of field trips and outdoor activities of students without prior permission from relevant departments. The decision was taken after recent incident of school bus of private school carrying 39 students from Sharaqpur Sharif to Islamabad fell into ditch and subsequently, one female teacher died and some students were injured.

In a notification issued on Monday, the administration said to avoid such unpleasant incidents in future and safeguard the lives of students and teachers in the larger public interest, the schools need to seek permission before taking school children on any field trip or outdoor activity from the office of the deputy commissioner, district education authority or District Registering Authority of Lahore.

