BAFL 41.78 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.43%)
BIPL 21.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-5.37%)
BOP 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.01%)
CNERGY 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
DFML 15.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.44%)
DGKC 65.95 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.09%)
FABL 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.43%)
FCCL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2%)
FFL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.45%)
GGL 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
HBL 103.80 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.17%)
HUBC 116.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.69%)
HUMNL 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.75%)
KEL 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.22%)
LOTCHEM 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.39%)
MLCF 38.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
OGDC 107.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.77%)
PAEL 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.34%)
PIBTL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
PIOC 108.00 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.65%)
PPL 91.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.59%)
PRL 25.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.9%)
SNGP 62.25 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.34%)
SSGC 12.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.88%)
TPLP 14.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
TRG 84.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.45%)
UNITY 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.94%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.91%)
BR100 6,041 Increased By 14 (0.23%)
BR30 20,971 Increased By 60.8 (0.29%)
KSE100 59,231 Increased By 144.2 (0.24%)
KSE30 19,639 Increased By 2.1 (0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2023-11-27

Russia says it thwarted Ukrainian drone and missile attack

AFP Published November 27, 2023 Updated November 27, 2023 08:38am

MOSCOW: Russia said Sunday it had downed Ukrainian drones over five regions, including Moscow, as well as two Ukrainian missiles over the Azov Sea, a day after a large-scale Russian drone attack on Kyiv.

Russia and Ukraine have hit each other with drones for months, as Moscow’s offensive drags on in to a 22nd month, with little significant movement on the front, despite fierce fighting.

Russia said the drones hit the Moscow region, other regions near the capital as well as regions bordering Ukraine.

Russia says downed 16 Ukrainian drones in south, Crimea

“Air defence destroyed nine drones over the territory of the Moscow, Tula, Kaluga and Bryansk regions,” Russia’s defence ministry said early on Sunday.

It later said that another four Ukrainian drones were downed over the Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine, as well as the southwestern Smolensk region and the Tula region, which lies north of Moscow.

The attacks came a day after Ukraine said Russia had launched 75 Iranian-made Shahed drones, mostly aimed at Kyiv, in what it said was a “record” since Moscow’s offensive last year.

Ukraine has upped attacks on Russia since launching its counteroffensive this summer, and has hit regions close to fighting zones as well as further inland into Russia, including Moscow itself.

The Russian army also said Sunday it had downed two Ukrainian missiles over the Azov Sea that it said were headed for Russia.

Russia controls the Ukrainian Azov Sea coast, which fell to Moscow early in its offensive last year. Local authorities in the affected regions did not report casualties.

“I call on refraining to share photographs or videos of the drones on social media,” the Smolensk governor Vasily Anokhin wrote on Telegram, adding that emergency services were working in areas that were hit.

Smolensk region, which borders Belarus, has been mostly spared from drone attacks. On the battlefield, fighting has now focused around the industrial hub of Avdiivka, which appears almost encircled by Russian forces.

The fall of Avdiivka — a symbol of Ukrainian resistance since 2014 — would be a significant loss for Kyiv. Ukraine, meanwhile, reported Russian attacks in the south and east of the country.

Russia Russia and Ukraine Ukrainian drone Russian drone attack

Comments

1000 characters

Russia says it thwarted Ukrainian drone and missile attack

APP to be executed thru EPADS

Caretaker PM’s visit to UAE against electoral laws?

More captives, prisoners freed as Gaza truce extension mooted

PM nominates Dar as leader of house in Senate

Prices of essential food items show upward trend

Karachi: anti-polio drive in seven districts to begin today

Indonesian envoy: Faisalabad business community hosts farewell dinner

OMAP urges ministry, Ogra to reconsider proposed weekly adjustments

PM arrives in UAE on two-day visit

Read more stories