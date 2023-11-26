Vietnam coffee prices little changed

HANOI/BANDAR LAMPUNG: Domestic coffee prices in Vietnam stayed little changed on Thursday from a week ago, as output from the new harvest in the country has yet to pick up.

Farmers in the Central Highlands, Vietnam’s largest coffee-growing area, were selling beans for around 59,000 dong ($2.43) per kg, compared with a range of 58,500 dong-59,400 dong last week.

“Trading activity remains quiet as the ongoing harvest is yet to peak,” a trader based in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak said.

Traders said farmers in the region have harvested around 10%-20% of the ongoing crop, adding that a lack of sunlight is hampering the drying of the fresh beans.

January robusta coffee 1.1% to $2,455 a metric ton as of Wednesday’s close. Traders offered 5% black and broken-grade 2 robusta at the same price as London price to the January contract.