‘UAE investors are keen to start joint ventures with Pakistani investors’

LAHORE: Punjab Governor/Chancellor Muhammad Balighur Rehman on Friday awarded an honorary degree of PhD to the Ambassador of UAE, Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salim Al Zaabi at the special convocation of the Institute of Art and Culture at Governor House, here.

The UAE envoy was awarded an honorary degree in recognition of his valuable services in the promotion of bilateral relations, especially in the field of trade between Pakistan and UAE.

The Vice-Chancellor Institute of Art and Culture, Faisal Janjua, Pro Vice-Chancellor Ijaz A Qureshi, Member Senate Institute of Art and Culture, Imran Masood, Pakistan’s first woman astronaut Namira Saleem, a large number of teachers and students were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor appreciated the role of the UAE ambassador in strengthening the cultural and trade relations between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates and people-to-people contacts between the two countries.

He said that there should be exchange programmes involving degrees or short visits of students between educational institutions of Pakistan and UAE.

He said that Pakistani students are going to study in the best universities of the world in a large number. He said that acquisition of knowledge is obligatory in our religion, adding that education should inculcate high moral values and, most importantly, compassion among the youth. He said that Pakistani universities are improving in Times Higher Education and QS Ranking. “Pakistani universities want to open their campuses in UAE and other parts of the world,” he said.

While talking about the issue of climate change, he said that Pakistan has very low share in greenhouse gases and carbon emissions as it contributes less than one percent, but due to climate change, Pakistan had faced devastating floods.

The governor further said that it is painful to see the agony of civilians, women and children in Gaza strip of Palestine. As an educated and responsible person we must keep raising our voice against the tyranny and atrocities on innocent citizens, he added.

The Ambassador of UAE, Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al Zaabi said that it is a great honor for him to receive the honorary degree of Ph.D. He said that the Pakistani community is playing an important role in the economic development of the UAE, which wants to expand its economic relations with Pakistan and is keen to start joint ventures with Pakistani investors for investment in various sectors in the UAE.

