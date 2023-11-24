BAFL 41.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.48%)
BIPL 22.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.68%)
BOP 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.86%)
CNERGY 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.26%)
DFML 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.93%)
DGKC 64.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FABL 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.3%)
FCCL 16.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
FFL 8.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.9%)
GGL 13.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
HBL 101.60 Increased By ▲ 4.60 (4.74%)
HUBC 118.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.73%)
HUMNL 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.75%)
KEL 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.24%)
LOTCHEM 28.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.33%)
MLCF 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.54%)
OGDC 108.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.19%)
PAEL 17.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.45%)
PIBTL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.2%)
PIOC 106.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.12%)
PPL 91.65 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.05%)
PRL 25.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.49%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.67%)
SNGP 62.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.21%)
SSGC 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.19%)
TELE 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.06%)
TPLP 14.07 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.78%)
TRG 85.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-2.52%)
UNITY 25.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.69%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.68%)
BR100 6,034 Increased By 24.2 (0.4%)
BR30 20,960 Increased By 10.1 (0.05%)
KSE100 59,086 Increased By 186.5 (0.32%)
KSE30 19,637 Increased By 74.4 (0.38%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Russell tops Abu Dhabi practice as rookie Drugovich shines

AFP Published 24 Nov, 2023 04:45pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

ABU DHABI: George Russell topped the times for Mercedes in Friday’s opening practice at this weekend’s season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, outpacing nearest rival Felipe Drugovich of Aston Martin by 0.288 seconds.

Brazilian Drugovich was the outstanding one of the ‘rookies’ involved as most teams obeyed mandatory guidance to deploy young drivers.

Daniel Ricciardo was third for Alpha Tauri, a tenth adrift, ahead of Alfa Romeo’s Valtteri Bottas and Lance Stroll, in the second Aston Martin, and McLaren’s Oscar Piastri.

The session was run in hot conditions with an air temperature of 27 degrees Celsius (80.6 degrees Fahrenheit) and the track at 42, near perfect for the final event of an exhausting 22-race season following last weekend’s race in Las Vegas.

Ten aspiring young drivers, with minimal Formula One experience, were given their chance to step into cars normally occupied by established drivers.

It was a switch that left three-time champion Max Verstappen, his Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez and Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes among those obliged to sit the session out.

Verstappen says third F1 title is his best

Practice was preceded by confirmation that McLaren have extended their contract to use Mercedes power units until 2030.

“It has been a cornerstone of our motorsport strategy to work with strong customer teams,” said Mercedes team chief Toto Wolff in a statement.

“This has many advantages – it gives a clear competitive benchmark, accelerates our technical learning and strengthens the overall F1 business case for Mercedes-Benz.”

Mercedes also supply rivals Aston Martin, who plan to switch to Honda engines in 2026, and Williams.

It was also clarified by Red Bull that it was Lewis Hamilton’s father Anthony who had contacted Christian Horner earlier this year and not any member of the Mercedes’ driver’s management team.

“It’s a non-story,” Horner told SkySports F1.

“Anthony is a nice chap and I have text messages from a lot of people.”

Hamilton had denied he or his management spoke to Horner about joining Red Bull alongside Verstappen, suggesting the Red Bull chief had been ‘stirring things up’ with comments made before arriving in Abu Dhabi.

Aston Martin Abu Dhabi Grand Prix George Russell

Comments

1000 characters

Russell tops Abu Dhabi practice as rookie Drugovich shines

New high: KSE-100 crosses 59,000 as bulls maintain grip

Caretaker FM says Pakistan ready to airlift injured Palestinians

Inter-bank: rupee endures back-to-back losses against US dollar

Open-market: rupee slips slightly against US dollar

Dolls, doctors and helicopters await Israeli hostages at Gaza’s gate

Pakistan LNG gets bids from OQ Trading, others for Jan import tender

‘Court’s favourite’ Imran being provided facilities unimaginable for common people: Bugti

Palestinians say 24 women, 15 teenaged males to be freed from Israeli jails

PPL commences oil & gas production from Punjab

Afghan embassy in India announces ‘permanent closure’

Read more stories