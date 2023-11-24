Money laundering case: Moonis Elahi’s eight bank accounts frozen

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has seized the properties and bank accounts of Moonis Elahi, son of imprisoned former Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi, in the money laundering case.

About eight bank accounts of Moonis Elahi in Lahore have been seized by the FIA in which he had received more than Rs480 million and the entire amount was withdrawn.

The bank accounts used by Moonis Elahi for transactions have been frozen. Moreover, six properties of Moonis Elahi, five in Kasur and one in Rawalpindi have also been seized by the FIA.

Moreover, the government is learnt to have initiated the process to bring back PTI leader Moonis Elahi who has reportedly been living in Spain since December 2022.

The sources claimed that the FIA has approached the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) for the issuance of a red notice to detain the PTI leader in a money laundering case.

