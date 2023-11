Number of 3G, 4G users, teledensity, NGMS penetration declined in Oct

ISLAMABAD: The number of 3G and 4G users, teledensity as well as Next Generation Mobile Service (NGMS) penetration declined in October 2023 compared to September 2023, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) data revealed.

The number of cellular subscribers however increased from 189.74 million by end-September 2023 to 189.77 million by end-October.

The cellular teledensity has declined from 79.44 percent by end-September to 79.32 percent by end-October. Total teledensity decreased from 80.52 percent by end-September to 80.4 percent by end-October.

The number of 3G and 4G users in Pakistan decreased by 0.01 million from 126.93 million by end-September to 126.92 million by end-October.

The NGMS penetration decreased from 53.14 percent by end-September to 53.05 percent by end-October.

Jazz’s total count for 3G users declined from 3.893 million by end-September to 3,731 million by end-October. Jazz 4G users increased from 43.162 million by end-September to 43.172 million by end-October.

Zong 3G subscribers decreased from 2.378 million by end-September to 2.320 million by end-October while the number of 4G users increased from 33.494 million by end-September to 33.797 million by end-October.

Telenor 3G subscribers decreased from 2.656 million by end-September to 2.567 million by end-October while the number of 4G users of Telenor decreased from 23.320 million by end-September to 23.240 million by end-October.

Ufone 3G users stood at 2.352 million by end-October compared to 2.481 million by end-September. The number of 4G users of Ufone increased from 14.044 million by end-September to 14.228 million by end-October.

