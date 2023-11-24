BAFL 41.55 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (4.55%)
Gold up on weaker dollar

Reuters Published 24 Nov, 2023 05:29am

BENGALURU: Gold prices edged up on Thursday as the US dollar ticked lower, but the bullion lacked the impetus to move higher as investors remained on the sidelines in holiday-thinned trading and an uncertainty around the Federal Reserve’s upcoming rate path.

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,992.36 per ounce, as of 1041 GMT, after hitting a three-week high of $2,007.29 on Tuesday. US gold futures were steady at $1,993.30.

“Absent any fresh influences, I still don’t think that gold has the momentum to maintain prices much above $2,000 for the rest of the year,” said StoneX analyst Rhona O’Connell. “Underlying forces are still supportive for the longer term (geopolitics, especially the Middle East and the probability of further banking stresses in the States and elsewhere), but unless either or both of these escalate, we are likely to see prices drift.”

Supporting gold, the dollar was down 0.3% against its rivals. Meanwhile, the benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields closed at a two-month low on Wednesday. Lower interest rates decrease the opportunity cost of holding gold.

Trading is expected to be thin with most markets in the US closed for the Thanksgiving holiday. “Dollar is slightly cooling down after yesterday’s (economic) data, but it’s very feeble... it’s just a normal market movement amidst lower liquidity,” said ActivTrades senior analyst Ricardo Evangelista.

Investors dialled back expectations of rate cuts in 2024 after data on Wednesday showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell more than expected last week.

“The uncertainty in relation to what the Fed will do next will persist for a bit longer,” said Evangelista.

Fed officials agreed at their last policy meeting that they would proceed “carefully” and only raise interest rates if progress in controlling inflation faltered, the minutes of the Oct. 31-Nov. 1 gathering showed on Tuesday.

Spot silver rose 0.2% to $23.67 per ounce, platinum fell 0.4% to $918.24 and palladium dropped 0.7% to $1,050.12.

