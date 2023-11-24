BAFL 41.55 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (4.55%)
JI will hold Gaza bike rally on 26th

Recorder Report Published 24 Nov, 2023 05:29am

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami on Thursday announced to take out a bike rally to show support to the underdog Palestinians in the continuing Israeli war on Gaza, questioning the PML-N and PPP suspicious silence against the Zionist state.

"The JI will take out Gaza bike rally on November 26," JI Karachi Chief, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman told a news conference at Idara Noor-e-Haq, saying that the rally will start from Mazaar-e-Quaid to Teen Talwar, Clifton.

Warning the interim government, he said that "do not impose anyone on the people of Karachi, let the people decide instead" in polls, but appealed to it to ensure a fair and legal election.

The PPP and MQM, he termed as the "two-sides" of the same coin in evolving anti-people of Karachi policies, saying that both parties have ruined the city over the past three decades.

"The recent alliance of the MQM and PML-N is also against Karachi and its people," Hafiz Naeem alleged that the PPP and PML-N are silently supporting Israel in its war on Gaza.

He asked the country's power corridors to stop its manipulation in election and let the nation see democracy to sprout. He said that the people of Karachi have already rejected the aides of K-Electric and other mafias.

