Nov 23, 2023
Pakistan Print 2023-11-23

Marwat appointed PTI’s SVP

Recorder Report Published 23 Nov, 2023 03:19am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday appointed Sher Afzal Marwat advocate as senior vice president of the party with immediate effect.

A statement issued by PTI central secretariat said that party secretary general Omar Ayub Khan has appointed Marwat as party senior vice president.

Marwat has been representing the incarcerated PTI chief Imran Khan in over 35 “fabricated and politically motivated” cases, registered against him since ouster from government last year.

He is also a member of the party’s core committee and a dedicated worker of the party. Despite all odds, he has to his credit holding party conventions in different cities of the country which were attended by thousands of people.

Following his appointment, in a message on X, he said: “The new responsibilities will Insha-Allah drive me to work harder. I am indebted to PTI Chairman Imran Khan for his trust in me”.

Meanwhile, the party also appointed Seemabia Tahir as president of northern Punjab.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

