BAFL 39.60 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.8%)
BIPL 21.30 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.45%)
BOP 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.06%)
CNERGY 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
DFML 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.75%)
DGKC 64.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.78%)
FABL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.75%)
FCCL 16.28 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.8%)
FFL 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.08%)
GGL 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
HBL 97.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.47%)
HUBC 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.29%)
HUMNL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
KEL 3.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
LOTCHEM 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.34%)
MLCF 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
OGDC 109.35 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.88%)
PAEL 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.34%)
PIBTL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
PIOC 105.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.28%)
PPL 90.62 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.98%)
PRL 25.22 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.61%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 61.40 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.62%)
SSGC 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (6.56%)
TELE 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.39%)
TPLP 13.71 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.73%)
TRG 81.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
UNITY 26.98 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.06%)
WTL 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.37%)
BR100 5,938 Increased By 89.2 (1.53%)
BR30 20,955 Increased By 275.6 (1.33%)
KSE100 58,131 Increased By 759.7 (1.32%)
KSE30 19,339 Increased By 292.1 (1.53%)
Nov 22, 2023
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee inches up against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 285-286 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published November 22, 2023 Updated November 22, 2023 12:11pm

The Pakistani rupee continued to strengthen against the US dollar, as it appreciated 0.14% during trading in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

At 12pm, the rupee was hovering at 285.40, an increase of Re0.39 in the inter-bank market.

On Tuesday, the rupee registered gains to settle at 285.79 against the US dollar.

In a key development, the caretaker Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs, Dr Shamshad Akhtar, reported positive signs of economic recovery on Tuesday, expecting GDP growth between 2 to 2.5% in the fiscal year 2024.

Globally, the US dollar index held around 2-1/2-month lows after minutes of the Federal Reserve’s last meeting did little to dislodge market expectations that its monetary tightening cycle was over.

The Fed minutes showed the central bank would proceed “carefully” and that “all participants judged it appropriate to maintain” the current rate setting.

Fed officials agreed they would only raise interest rates if progress in controlling inflation faltered, reiterating recent comments by policymakers that left the door open for more tightening even as markets have moved to price-in cuts from early next year.

Markets are all but certain that the Fed will hold rates at their December meeting, while pricing in about a 30% chance of a rate cut as early as March, according to CME’s FedWatch Tool.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, was flat at 103.58, near levels last seen in early September but off an overnight session low of 103.17.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, were largely unchanged in Asian trade on Wednesday as a potentially big build-up of US crude cancelled out gains triggered by likely supply cuts from the OPEC+ producers group.

Brent crude futures rose 11 cents, or 0.1%, to $82.56 a barrel by 0004 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 14 cents, or 0.2%, to $77.91.

This is an intra-day update

