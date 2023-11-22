Xi urges ‘immediate’ Gaza ceasefire

BEIJING: Xi Jinping on Tuesday called for the release of civilian detainees and an immediate ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas, state media said, as the Chinese President addressed a virtual summit of fellow BRICS leaders.

“All parties in the conflicts should immediately cease fire and hostilities, stop all violence and attacks targeting civilians, and release civilian detainees to avoid more loss of lives and suffering,” Xi said, according to Beijing’s state news agency Xinhua.

He did not make specific reference to the estimated 240 hostages abducted from Israel by Hamas last month, nor to Palestinian prisoners being held by Israel.

Xi also called for an “international peace conference” to resolve the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

“There can be no sustainable peace and security in the Middle East without a just solution to the question of Palestine,” Xi said, speaking through an interpreter.

“China calls for an early convening of an international peace conference that is more authoritative to build international consensus for peace,” he said.

Such a conference would, Xi added, “work toward an early solution to the question of Palestine that is comprehensive, just and sustainable”.