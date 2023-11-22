PML-N optimistic about its prospects in southern Punjab

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab President Rana Sanaullah Khan has claimed that his party would bag over 40 seats out of a total of 46 from South Punjab in the general elections.

“We are in touch with strong candidates in South Punjab and efforts are underway to strengthen electoral strength in this part of the province,” Rana said while talking to the media, here Tuesday.

Syed Mehsood Alam from PP-255 and Syed Mubeen Zamin from PP-256 announced joining the PML-N. “From NA-166, Makhdoom Syed Sami Gilani has joined the PML-N while from NA-169 Syed Mubeen Ahmed is a strong candidate,” he said.

The PML-N leader claimed that his party would gain strength not only in Punjab but from other provinces as well to lead the country. “Democracy is moving forward and the assemblies are completing their terms with time,” he said, adding: “With the support of the people, the PML-N would return to power and steer the country out of all the crises.” However, he said that collective efforts are needed to overcome the manifold challenges.

Answering a question, Rana Sanaullah said that Bilawal Bhutto is like a brother; he being the party chairman should avoid using foul language, as this would only increase tension.

To a query about the interview of Khawar Manika, he said that whatever Manika said needs to be checked; to his information, his insertions are correct.

He further said that the PTI Chairman did not want the establishment to be neutral. “Was no-confidence motion moved by the establishment or any other institution,” he questioned.

Rana said that the PDM was not an electoral alliance, after the dissolution of the PDM government, this alliance ceased to exist. He further said that being electable is a quality, as it reflects the trust and confidence of the people and they are willing to elect him/her again.

When asked about the future of the PTI Chairman, he said that the courts would decide about it.

To another query, he said that talks are underway with Maulana Fazlur Rehman for electoral cooperation in the KPK.

Responding to another query, he said that the Punjab Assembly had already passed two resolutions on south Punjab province whenever the time came they would act upon it.

Moreover, PML-N Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari told the media that Zulfi Bukhari had admitted that the PTI Chairman was playing in the hands of Lt-Gen Faiz Hameed (retd). She alleged that the PTI Chairman caused harm to the country and nation.

