23 districts of Sindh: SIHPP, SIEHS to provide healthcare facilities to underserved people

KARACHI: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Sindh Integrated Health and Population Programme (SIHPP) and Sindh Integrated Emergency & Health Services (SIEHS), under the supervision of the Department of Health, Government of Sindh.

The programme is approved for implementation for a period of five years. Raheem Bakhsh Maitlo, Programme Director SIHPP, Brigadier Tariq Qadir (retd), Chief Executive Officer, SIEHS, and Dr Waqar Memon, Director General Health, Sindh signed the agreement. Dr Saad Khalid Niaz, caretaker Minister for Health, Sindh presided over the signing ceremony. Dr Syed Mansoor Abbas Rizvi, Secretary Health, Sindh was also present on the occasion.

SIHPP was launched with the assistance of the World Bank and Islamic Development Bank to improve access to and utilisation of quality RMNCH+N services in the most underserved areas of the province, especially for poor and vulnerable populations, with the specific target of adolescent and women.

The programme will sustainably improve and build the health and economic resilience of communities in the targeted 23 districts of Sindh by adopting an integrated approach to address the socioeconomic determinants; addressing the effects of natural disasters; and pandemics that impact vulnerable populations especially poor women. 150 ambulances, 30 mobile healthcare units and five mobile laboratories will strengthen the public health system of Sindh, ensuring the provision of healthcare facilities to the underserved people of Sindh.

SIEHS will be responsible for operating ambulances, Mobile Medical Vans and Mobile Laboratories through a specific management and operational team especially designated for the program activities.

The 150 ambulances being provided under this initiative will manage referral cases from the 392 government dispensaries that are being rehabilitated or reconstructed by SIHPP. SIEHS will be responsible for operating the Telemedicine Hub in 23 districts and will be providing health promotion and awareness through mass public messaging.

Telemedicine Hub to be added in 23 districts to provide 24/7 virtual health services to the underserved community through a specific management and operational team especially designated for the program activities. Health promotion will be executed with the help of the Tele-Tabeeb (Telehealth) platform to create awareness among communities.

SIEHS, widely recognised as 1122, is a state-of-the-art emergency response service dedicated to ensuring the safety and well-being of the people of Sindh, Pakistan. With a highly trained and skilled team, modern equipment, and a commitment to excellence, SIEHS 1122 stands as a beacon of hope in times of crisis, providing swift and effective assistance to those in need.

