Construction of flyovers featuring caretaker CM: LHC summons record of expenses for ad drive

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday summoned a complete record of the expenses incurred for an advertisement campaign of the construction of flyovers featuring the caretaker chief minister.

The court also directed the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) to present a complete record of the construction of the flyovers by the next hearing.

The court expressed concern over the spending from the public exchequer on advertisement campaigns of development projects featuring the image of Caretaker Chief Minister. The court observed that the money collected as taxes from the public should not be misused.

The court passed this order in a petition of a citizen, Hafiz Israrul Haq, challenging the actions taken to promote the caretaker chief minister on the construction of flyovers in the city.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023