BAFL 38.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
BIPL 20.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
BOP 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.22%)
CNERGY 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.66%)
DFML 16.44 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.25%)
DGKC 64.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.03%)
FABL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
FCCL 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.68%)
FFL 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (6.02%)
GGL 13.06 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (9.02%)
HBL 96.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.28%)
HUBC 115.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.93%)
KEL 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (7.9%)
LOTCHEM 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
MLCF 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.31%)
OGDC 109.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.7%)
PAEL 17.54 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.4%)
PIBTL 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.72%)
PIOC 106.06 Decreased By ▼ -3.78 (-3.44%)
PPL 90.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.69%)
PRL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.45%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.92%)
SNGP 60.86 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (4.46%)
SSGC 12.43 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.33%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
TPLP 13.74 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.73%)
TRG 82.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.23%)
UNITY 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.25%)
BR100 5,821 Decreased By -3.8 (-0.06%)
BR30 20,599 Decreased By -44.7 (-0.22%)
KSE100 57,078 Increased By 14.8 (0.03%)
KSE30 18,978 Decreased By -68.4 (-0.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-11-21

Action ordered against violators of anti-smog rules

Recorder Report Published 21 Nov, 2023 06:02am

LAHORE: Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa has directed the district administration to take strict action against the violators of anti-smog rules.

While chairing a meeting on Monday, the Commissioner said that awareness campaigns should be initiated to urge people to use face masks and a comprehensive strategy should be adopted for this.

He further said that under the special programme wearing masks in public places should be made mandatory.

The Commissioner told the meeting that cases were being registered against smoke-emitting factories during the inspection of industrial units in north Lahore and Mahmood Booti area.

He directed all the district commissioners to ensure the implementation of anti-smog measures. He asked the DCs Nankana and Sheikhupura to ensure strict monitoring of crop burning and take immediate action against those who set crops on fire.

He warned that an industrial unit that was sealed by the environment department for violating anti-smog rules could only be reopened on a court’s order; anyone who tries to reopen it without an order would be demolished.

Talking about the anti-encroachment drive in the Lahore Division, the Commissioner said that the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL), the Lahore Development Authority (LDA), and the district administration of Lahore were jointly conducting an anti-encroachment operation at the 32 busiest points of the city. He said by eliminating encroachments at the busiest points, a better flow of traffic will be ensured.

On the occasion, senior officials briefed the meeting that during the anti-smog operations, 16,812 vehicles were issued penalty tickets and fines worth Rs 30.29 million were imposed. Moreover 7,733 vehicles and 1,760 trolleys were impounded for not adhering to anti-smog rules.

The meeting was also told that the fitness certificates of 12,971 vehicles were checked and subsequently, vehicles emitting smoke were impounded in collaboration with the excise department; strict action was being taken against the polluting vehicles. The meeting was attended by the district commissioners and other senior officials.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

smog awareness campaigns Muhammad Ali Randhawa anti smog rules

Comments

1000 characters

Action ordered against violators of anti-smog rules

Jul-Oct FDI rises 7pc to $525m YoY

Bonds rally to highest level in over a year

Urea: TCP in talks with Russian firm

PM terms genocide of children ‘holocaust’

Customs’ values on imported almonds, walnuts revised

Tax incentives for aviation sector on the cards

Trade facilitation: country achieves major milestone

‘Civilians’ trial in military courts’: MoD urges SC to set aside Oct 23 order

Issues of member firms: OICCI seeks intervention of PD, Ogra

Major oil and gas reserves discovered at Shah Bandar

Read more stories