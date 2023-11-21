Action ordered against violators of anti-smog rules

LAHORE: Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa has directed the district administration to take strict action against the violators of anti-smog rules.

While chairing a meeting on Monday, the Commissioner said that awareness campaigns should be initiated to urge people to use face masks and a comprehensive strategy should be adopted for this.

He further said that under the special programme wearing masks in public places should be made mandatory.

The Commissioner told the meeting that cases were being registered against smoke-emitting factories during the inspection of industrial units in north Lahore and Mahmood Booti area.

He directed all the district commissioners to ensure the implementation of anti-smog measures. He asked the DCs Nankana and Sheikhupura to ensure strict monitoring of crop burning and take immediate action against those who set crops on fire.

He warned that an industrial unit that was sealed by the environment department for violating anti-smog rules could only be reopened on a court’s order; anyone who tries to reopen it without an order would be demolished.

Talking about the anti-encroachment drive in the Lahore Division, the Commissioner said that the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL), the Lahore Development Authority (LDA), and the district administration of Lahore were jointly conducting an anti-encroachment operation at the 32 busiest points of the city. He said by eliminating encroachments at the busiest points, a better flow of traffic will be ensured.

On the occasion, senior officials briefed the meeting that during the anti-smog operations, 16,812 vehicles were issued penalty tickets and fines worth Rs 30.29 million were imposed. Moreover 7,733 vehicles and 1,760 trolleys were impounded for not adhering to anti-smog rules.

The meeting was also told that the fitness certificates of 12,971 vehicles were checked and subsequently, vehicles emitting smoke were impounded in collaboration with the excise department; strict action was being taken against the polluting vehicles. The meeting was attended by the district commissioners and other senior officials.

