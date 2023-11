Policy formulation on enforced disappearances discussed

ISLAMABAD: The ministerial committee on enforced disappearances on Monday held a detailed discussion on policy formulation on enforced disappearances.

Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti presided over the meeting of the ministerial committee. Defence Minister Anwar Ali Hyder and Law Minister Ahmad Irfan Aslam also participated in the meeting.

The meeting reviewed the Akhtar Mengal Commission report and also held a discussion on policy formulation on enforced disappearances.

