CM approves package for families of martyred govt employees

LAHORE: On the analogy of ‘Police Shuhada Package,’ the caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi has accorded in-principle approval of a financial package for the family members of martyred officers and other employees of government departments.

The approval was accorded in the 13th meeting of the Cabinet’s Standing Committee on Finance and Development, here.

The CM said that the package would also cover injured government employees. Cases of the family members of martyred excise inspector Muhammad Rafi and seriously injured inspector Sanaullah Bhatti were also considered at the meeting for the package.

The CM ordered the constitution of a committee, to be headed by the additional chief secretary, which would prepare recommendations.

