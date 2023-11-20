BAFL 38.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
China congratulates Argentina’s Milei on election victory

AFP Published 20 Nov, 2023 02:48pm

BEIJING: China said Monday it would continue working with Argentina, congratulating president-elect Javier Milei on his victory, after he had vowed on the campaign trail to cut ties with Beijing.

“China has always attached great importance to the development of China-Argentina relations from a strategic and long-term perspective,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said.

“Developing China-Argentina relations has become the general consensus among all sectors of society in both countries and has brought tangible benefits to the two peoples,” she said.

China is “willing to work with Argentina to continue China-Argentina friendship”, Mao said, and “support respective development and revitalisation through win-win cooperation”.

Milei, a self-described “anarcho-capitalist”, pulled off a massive upset by ousting the populist Peronist coalition that has long dominated Argentine politics.

Polls open in knife-edge Argentine election

He had promised to cut ties with China, one of Argentina’s top trading partners, as well as with Brazil, saying that he would not “do business with communists”.

Milei has also said he is against abortion, insulted Pope Francis, questioned the death toll under Argentina’s brutal dictatorship and said humans are not behind climate change.

