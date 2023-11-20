BAFL 38.47 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.31%)
BIPL 21.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.91%)
BOP 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.3%)
CNERGY 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
DFML 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (5.9%)
DGKC 64.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.29%)
FABL 25.36 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.83%)
FCCL 16.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.86%)
GGL 13.06 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (9.02%)
HBL 97.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.57%)
HUBC 116.35 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.82%)
HUMNL 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.69%)
KEL 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (6.08%)
LOTCHEM 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
MLCF 38.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.97%)
OGDC 110.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.07%)
PAEL 17.81 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (6.01%)
PIBTL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
PIOC 106.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-2.59%)
PPL 91.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.38%)
PRL 24.97 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.34%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.88%)
SNGP 61.64 Increased By ▲ 3.38 (5.8%)
SSGC 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (5.15%)
TELE 8.32 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.84%)
TPLP 13.86 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.64%)
TRG 82.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.23%)
UNITY 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.75%)
WTL 1.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.88%)
BR100 5,847 Increased By 22.4 (0.38%)
BR30 20,731 Increased By 87.1 (0.42%)
KSE100 57,278 Increased By 215.3 (0.38%)
KSE30 19,061 Increased By 14.2 (0.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Portugal notch 10th straight win, Serbia qualify for Euro 2024

AFP Published 20 Nov, 2023 12:47pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

PARIS: Portugal finished their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign with a 100-percent record by beating Iceland 2-0 on Sunday, after Serbia booked their place at next year’s finals in Germany and Romelu Lukaku scored four goals for Belgium.

Bruno Fernandes and Ricardo Horta netted the goals for Roberto Martinez’s Portugal, with Cristiano Ronaldo not on the scoresheet, to end with 10 wins from 10 matches in Group J.

The 2016 winners will be among the favourites for the title in what could be the 38-year-old Ronaldo’s last major tournament.

Slovakia finished eight points behind Portugal in the second qualifying place after a 2-1 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina in Zenica.

Luxembourg, who will head into the play-offs, were a further five points adrift after closing out an impressive group-stage showing with a 1-0 success in Leichtenstein.

Earlier Sunday, Serbia qualified for the first time as an independent nation, after four previous failures to get to the main event, with a 2-2 draw against Bulgaria.

The Serbs finish second in Group G behind Hungary who snuffed out any hopes Montenegro had of progressing by beating them 3-1 in Budapest.

“The players showed a mentality of not giving up, believing in themselves,” said Serbia coach Dragan Stojkovic.

“It’s a big day for Serbian football. Serbia is finally at the European Championship.

“I congratulate my boys, who fought until the end and believed. We are happy and satisfied.”

Centre-back Milos Veljkovic put Serbia ahead in the 17th minute before substitute Georgi Rusev levelled for Bulgaria in the 59th.

Furious Ronaldo storms off pitch after Al-Nassr defeat

Ten minutes later Kiril Despodov put the visitors ahead but Srdjan Babic equalised eight minutes from time to ensure Serbia would become the 17th team to qualify for Euro 2024.

Montenegro needed Serbia to lose to have any hope of taking their place in Germany but also needed to win against the Hungarians who have eased impressively through qualifying.

Slobodan Rubezic put Montenegro ahead on 36 minutes but Hungary hit back i the second half with two goals in three minutes from Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai before Zsolt Nagy rounded off the win in added time.

Lukaku on fire

Lukaku scored four goals as Belgium finished with a 5-0 thrashing of Azerbaijan.

Roma striker Lukaku extended his record tally of international goals for Belgium to 83, with all of his goals coming in a remarkable first half in Brussels.

He opened the scoring in the 17th minute by converting a Jeremy Doku cross, before Eddy Israfilov was shown a second yellow card seven minutes later to leave the Azeris with a mountain to climb.

Lukaku fired home shortly afterwards and then headed in Wout Faes’ delivery to complete a hat-trick.

He rounded off his scoring spree of four goals in 20 minutes before being replaced by Lois Openda at half-time.

The Belgians took their foot off the gas in the second period but Leandro Trossard added a fifth in the 90th minute from another Doku assist.

Sweden ended a miserable campaign, in which they failed to qualify for a European Championship for the first time since 1996, with a 2-0 win over Estonia in the other game in the group.

Gavi injured

Barcelona star Gavi limped off with a nasty knee injury in Spain’s 3-1 victory against Georgia which secured top spot in Group A above Scotland.

The 19-year-old was tackled from behind in the first half, buckling the knee that had his weight on it, before leaving the pitch in tears.

“This is a very tough and very difficult moment,” said Spain coach Luis de la Fuente.

“For the (Spanish football) federation, for me, for his friends. But above all for him and for his club.

“We’re destroyed. Football is a risk sport and this is the ugly part of our sport.”

Goals from Robin Le Normand and Ferran Torres and a Luka Lochoshvili own goal helped Spain past a spirited Georgia, who drew level at 1-1 early on through Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Already-qualified Scotland needed to beat Norway and hope for Spain to slip up to snatch first place, but were held to a dramatic 3-3 draw at Hampden Park.

Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal Romelu Lukaku Ricardo Horta Bruno Fernandes

Comments

1000 characters

Portugal notch 10th straight win, Serbia qualify for Euro 2024

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Open-market: rupee recovers further against US dollar

Urea talks continue with Russia, China, Azerbaijan

Sui Southern Gas Company bleeds Rs11.41bn in losses in FY22

PPL discovers hydrocarbon reserves in Sindh

ECC approves Rs20bn for Green Corporate Initiative

Toshakhana case: NAB court orders Nawaz Sharif to record statement

In Beijing, Arab and Muslim ministers urge end to Gaza war

Oil extends gains on expectations of further OPEC+ supply cuts

Working on contract basis: Ministry asked to serve notices on 10 judicial members

Read more stories