Afghan refugees: UNHCR, PPAF join hands to improve livelihoods

Recorder Report Published 20 Nov, 2023 06:28am

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) has embarked upon the distribution of productive livelihood assets to Afghan refugee families under the UNHCR-funded Poverty Graduation Programme (PGP) for Afghan refugees.

According to a press release issued here, currently in its fourth phase, the programme is committed to empowering over 3,000 families of Afghan refugees residing in six refugee camps in Nowshera, Quetta, Pishin Districts and Islamabad.

This would enhance their self-reliance and livelihoods by equipping them with transferable skills applicable in both Pakistan and Afghanistan upon their return.

In the initial distribution phase, a total of 1,200 livelihood assets are being distributed across the Turkmen, Khesgi, and Akora Khattak camps in District Nowshera, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A ceremony in this connection was held in Akora Khattak Refugees’ Camp wherein the Acting Chief Executive Officer, PPAF, Nadir Gul Barech and Livelihood Focal Point Officer, UNHCR Peshawar, Ashfaq Hussain distributed livelihood assets among the eligible Afghan refugee families.

Arshad Rashid, Chief Programmes, PPAF and Muhammad Amad, Executive Director, Initiative for Development & Empowerment

Axis (IDEA), PPAF’s implementing partner were also present on this occasion.

Expressing gratitude to UNHCR for their enduring trust, Nadir Gul Barech highlighted the positive sustainable change brought about by the PPAF and UNHCR partnership, impacting over 7,000 Afghan refugee families since 2017.

Beneficiaries, equipped with productive assets and comprehensive training, have progressed significantly in enterprise development, asset management, and financial literacy, leading to enhanced self-sufficiency.

Ashfaq Hussain, UNHCR Peshawar shared that UNHCR is committed to fostering sustainable solutions for displaced populations, ensuring their protection, and promoting their self-reliance.

The ongoing partnership with PPAF stands as a testament to this dedication and is enabling Afghan refugee families to lead dignified lives marked by self-sufficiency.

Muhammad Amad thanked UNHCR and PPAF for their support, acknowledging the programme’s role in addressing vulnerabilities, improving livelihoods, and enhancing psychological well-being among Afghan refugee families.

Notably, each household receiving livelihood assets underwent mandatory 3-day enterprise development training to ensure efficient and sustainable asset utilization.

