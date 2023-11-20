BAFL 38.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.32%)
BIPL 21.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.03%)
BOP 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.21%)
DFML 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.43%)
DGKC 65.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.81%)
FABL 25.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.72%)
FCCL 16.18 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.25%)
FFL 8.81 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (13.68%)
GGL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.46%)
HBL 97.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
HUBC 116.09 Decreased By ▼ -3.11 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.78%)
KEL 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.49%)
LOTCHEM 27.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.61%)
MLCF 39.07 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.09%)
OGDC 111.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-1.92%)
PAEL 16.67 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.25%)
PIBTL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.18%)
PIOC 109.75 Decreased By ▼ -4.90 (-4.27%)
PPL 91.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.97%)
PRL 24.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SNGP 58.67 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (6.48%)
SSGC 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.97%)
TELE 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.02%)
TPLP 13.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1%)
TRG 82.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.43%)
UNITY 26.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,825 Decreased By -29.8 (-0.51%)
BR30 20,644 Decreased By -165.2 (-0.79%)
KSE100 57,063 Decreased By -333.9 (-0.58%)
KSE30 19,047 Decreased By -172.5 (-0.9%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2023-11-20

REAP concerned at transportation impediments caused by Axle load restrictions

Zahid Baig Published 20 Nov, 2023 06:28am

LAHORE: Expressing concern over axle load restrictions recently slapped by the Punjab Government, Haseeb Ali Khan, Senior Vice Chairman, Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP) has claimed that transporters have refused to load paddy from farms to mills due to the implementation of this law.

The Basmati Paddy season in Punjab and Sindh is in full swing. The Transporters have refused to load Paddy from farms due to load restrictions as it now requires almost double transportation carriers to effectively transport paddy from fields to mills within stipulated time (24-Hours post-harvest) for it to dry & avoid mycotoxins generation.

Pakistan had received over 40 rapid alerts from EU in Year 2022 for aflatoxins in rice but Rice exporters effective management reduced it to 10 only in Year 2023. The Current load restriction causing huge delays in paddy being transported to mills due to low transportation availability & generation of mycotoxin may risk over 400,000 Tons of trade worth USD-500 Million annually.

He iterated the need to enhance transportation carriers first before implementation of such law so that there will be availability of enough carriers to ship Paddy to dryers in timely & effective manner.

He requested to delay implementation of such law by 2-months or to exempt Paddy / Rice transportation for the movement. It is feared that the transporters refusal would cause heavy losses to farmers as well as rice exporters.

According to All Pakistan Transport Workers Union, before the introduction of Axle Load a 22 wheeler trawler used to carry 74 ton, 18 Wheeler = 60 Ton, 14 wheeler trawler = 50 Ton, 10 wheeler trawler = 45 ton, 6 wheeler Hino = 26 Ton and Mazda vehicle 13 Ton.

All Pakistan Transporters had also announced strike on Monday and it would cause further delays and de-gradation of grain at farms. REAP requests the government to look into the matter and resolve the issue on urgent basis so that export may not suffer.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

basmati rice REAP Rice exporters Haseeb Ali Khan

Comments

1000 characters

REAP concerned at transportation impediments caused by Axle load restrictions

ECC approves Rs20bn for Green Corporate Initiative

Working on contract basis: Ministry asked to serve notices on 10 judicial members

Napoleon’s hat sells for record sum at French auction

Khamenei urges Muslim states to cut political ties with Israel

Team from PA, Muslim nations to visit China

Huthis say they seized Israeli vessel, Israel denies

Polls open in knife-edge Argentine election

Bayer ordered to pay $1.56bn in latest US trial loss

Bilawal reiterates support to PIA employees

Official underscores need for reducing RTA deaths

Read more stories