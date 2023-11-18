BAFL 38.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.32%)
BIPL 21.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.03%)
BOP 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.21%)
DFML 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.43%)
DGKC 65.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.81%)
FABL 25.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.72%)
FCCL 16.18 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.25%)
FFL 8.81 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (13.68%)
GGL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.46%)
HBL 97.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
HUBC 116.09 Decreased By ▼ -3.11 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.78%)
KEL 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.49%)
LOTCHEM 27.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.61%)
MLCF 39.07 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.09%)
OGDC 111.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-1.92%)
PAEL 16.67 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.25%)
PIBTL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.18%)
PIOC 109.75 Decreased By ▼ -4.90 (-4.27%)
PPL 91.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.97%)
PRL 24.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SNGP 58.67 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (6.48%)
SSGC 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.97%)
TELE 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.02%)
TPLP 13.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1%)
TRG 82.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.43%)
UNITY 26.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,819 Decreased By -35.9 (-0.61%)
BR30 20,565 Decreased By -244.8 (-1.18%)
KSE100 57,063 Decreased By -333.9 (-0.58%)
KSE30 19,047 Decreased By -172.5 (-0.9%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-11-18

SEZ body approves to grant special zone enterprise status to firms acquiring plots in PIEDMC

Recorder Report Published 18 Nov, 2023 06:03am

LAHORE: Chief Executive Officer Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company Ali Moazzam Syed chaired the meeting of Punjab Special Economic Zone Committee.

The meeting approved to grant special zone enterprise status to companies acquiring industrial plots in PIEDMC managed industrial zones and to regularize cases held up due to legal complications.

The meeting approved to grant special economic zone enterprise status to 15 companies that acquired industrial plots in Quaid-e-Azam Business Park, Vehari Industrial Zone and Rahim Yar Khan Industrial Zone, while 18 void cases from above mentioned industrial zones including Bhalwal Industrial Zone, that were held due to legal complications have also been regularized after scrutiny of all the documents and in the light of the directives of the federal and provincial governments.

By granting the status of special zone enterprises to these companies, a total of more than four and a half billion rupees will be invested and thousands of new jobs will be provided.

Chairman Special Economic Zone committee Ali Muazzam Syed said that all resources are being utilized to provide all the facilities through one window services to the investors in Punjab, to bring economic improvement and employment generation in the province along with industrial development.

Secretary Committee Amna Faisal Shah, DG PBIT Dr Sohail Saleem, Manager SEZ BOI Col Shakeel (retd) and concerned officers of district administrations were also present.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

SEZ PIEDMC firms Ali Moazzam Syed industrial zones Special Economic Zone

Comments

1000 characters

SEZ body approves to grant special zone enterprise status to firms acquiring plots in PIEDMC

Non-filers: DTOs authorised to disconnect utility connections

PSDP is unaffordable: IMF

Agri dues: MoF may deduct Rs45.6bn from Balochistan’s NFC share

Jul-Oct period: Textile exports down 6.33pc to $5.565bn YoY

Multiple financing sources: Jul-Oct borrowing down $0.408m to $3.847bn YoY: EAD

Appeal against SC verdict in ‘military court trial case’ filed by federal govt

Urea tender validity extended till Monday: All bidders match the lowest bid price

CJP forms NJAC to improve efficiency of judiciary

Procurement by public sector agencies: PEC concerned about violation of its SBDs

Power transmission network in Punjab, KP: ADB approves $250m in loans

Read more stories